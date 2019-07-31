World Neighbours 31 Jul 2019 56 Taliban terrorist ...
56 Taliban terrorists, including 7 group commanders killed in Afghanistan

Published Jul 31, 2019, 12:31 pm IST
Updated Jul 31, 2019, 3:36 pm IST
Provincial police spokesman also confirmed the operations, saying that more than 50 Taliban terrorists have been killed in the crackdown.
 Afghan army spokesperson Mohammad Hanif Rezai said that the government forces targetted the Taliban hideouts in the Qurgan Tepa area located near the provincial capital Pol-e-Khomri. (Photo: File)

Kabul: As many as 56 Taliban terrorists, including seven group commanders, were killed and 30 others sustained injuries in an operation carried out by Afghan forces in the country's northern province of Baghlan on Tuesday.

Afghan army spokesperson Mohammad Hanif Rezai said that the government forces targetted the Taliban hideouts in the Qurgan Tepa area located near the provincial capital Pol-e-Khomri. The crackdown was launched in the wee hours of Tuesday after the terrorists attacked security checkpoints in the Qurgan Tepa area.

 

Provincial police spokesman Jawed Basharat also confirmed the operations, saying that more than 50 Taliban terrorists have been killed in the crackdown, reported Xinhua News Agency.

There was no immediate comment from the Taliban regarding the operation.

Tags: taliban terrorists, afghan
Location: Afghanistan, Kabol


