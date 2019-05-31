Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
World Neighbours 31 May 2019 4 Indian victims of ...
World, Neighbours

4 Indian victims of deadly climbing season of Mount Everest

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 31, 2019, 10:17 am IST
Updated May 31, 2019, 10:17 am IST
Nepalese officials said Wednesday that they were considering changing rules about who was allowed up Everest.
Nepal issued 381 permits this year, a record number; a smaller number of adventurers also climb from the Chinese side. (Photo:AP)
 Nepal issued 381 permits this year, a record number; a smaller number of adventurers also climb from the Chinese side. (Photo:AP)

Nepal: The pictures were astounding: a single-file line of dozens, if not hundreds, of people, perched on a jagged ridge, tantalizingly close to the summit of Mount Everest.

The masses were a sign of dangerous overcrowding on the mountain, which sits along the Nepal-China border, creating perilous delays in unforgiving conditions. The trekkers, who wear oxygen tanks with a limited supply, face temperatures that drop far below 0 Celsius as they approach the peak, which reaches 29,029 feet above sea level.

 

Nepal issued 381 permits this year, a record number; a smaller number of adventurers also climb from the Chinese side. This climbing season — April and May — also had a paltry number of good weather days, leading many people to set out at once when the skies cleared and the winds seemed calm.

Nepalese officials said Wednesday that they were considering changing rules about who was allowed up Everest.

At least 11 people died this month climbing Everest, more than twice the number who died last year. Most were on the Nepalese side; only two of the deaths occurred on the Chinese side, which has more restrictions. Many had reached the summit and were on their way down.

The climbers who died came from India, the United States and Europe. One was a Nepali guide. All were described as experienced trekkers. Here is what we know about their deaths.

Ravi Thakar

Ravi Thakur, from India, died on May 17 while in his tent on the mountain’s highest camp site. Thaneshwar Gurgai of Seven Summit Treks told AP (The Associated Press) that Thakur faced issues while descenting after successfully reaching the top. Thakur’s body was disovered by him.

Anjali Kulkarni

Anjali Kulkarni, scaled the peak with her husband, Sharad. An expedition organiser told The Times of India that Anjali Kulkarni died from ‘energy loss’ on her way back to Camp. Ameet Singh, a close friend, told the paper that the couple had climbed many other mountains together, including Mount Kilimanjaro. “They had good fitness levels. And there was no bad weather, no contention on Sherpa’s availability. This is really sad.”

Nihal Bagwan

Solapurs’ Nihal Bagwan suffered acute dehydration and exhaustion on his way down from the summit on May 23, according to The Times of India. It was his second attempt to climb Mount Everest after falling short five years ago. Bhagwan had recently received a masters in physical education and planned to teach at a local institution, the paper reported.

“We had planned a hero’s welcome for him, but were left stunned,” his friend Anand Bansode told the paper.

Kalpana Das

Das, 50, of Odisha, India, scaled Everest twice, but did not survive her second expedition. The New Indian Express reported that she became ill and died on her way down the mountain, around the balcony area on May 23. Odisha TV reported she tried to climb the mountain in 2004 and 2006, but only succeeded in 2008. The clothes she wore during her 2008 trek have been put on display at Odisha’s State Museum.

“It is a matter of great pride for every Odia that she had scaled the Mount Everest,” said Jayanti Rath, the museum superintendent.

...
Tags: mount everest, ravi thakur, anjali kulkarni, nihal bagwan, kalpana das
Location: Nepal, Central, Kathmandu


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

The S-400 is known as Russia's most advanced long-range surface-to-air missile defence system. (Photo:AP)

Relations will deteriorate: US warn Delhi after India purchase S-400 from Russia

Warren had called for an impeachment inquiry the day after the April 18 publication of special counsel Robert Mueller's 448-page report. (Photo:AP)

He would be 'in handcuffs' if not President: Democrat Warren swipes at Trump

Sweden also seeks him for question about an alleged rape. (Photo:AP)

Julian Assange too unwell to attend brief court hearing

Though the victim was rushed to a local hospital after the flames were extinguished, he died today morning, the US Park police said in a statement. (Representational Image)

Indian man dies after setting himself on fire outside White House



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ICC World Cup 2019: West Indies vs Pakistan; DC's Dream11 Prediction

The pair of Chris Gayle and Andre Russell have been in scintillating form, and have shown glimpses of their aggressive batting in IPL 2019. (Photo: Cricket World Cup Official Website)
 

World Cup 2019: ENG vs SA; Ben Stokes takes spectacular one-handed catch; see video

England next takes on Pakistan in the World Cup on June 3. (Photo: AFP)
 

Feeling fresh: Hindu officer after keeping 'roza' on behalf of driver in Maharashtra

Mali said, 'On 6 May, I asked him if he will keep roza. He said he won't be able to as his health does not support him because of duty. So, I told him I will do it in his place,' (Photo: ANI)
 

Abu Dhabi tower lights up in celebration of PM Modi swearing-in

Suri said that India-UAE relations witnessed a real transformation since Prime Minister Modi's visit to the UAE in August 2015. (Photo:ANITwitter)
 

Makers of 'Bharat' share insights of Salman Khan shooting in the middle of ocean

Salman Khan in Bharat.
 

Malala Yousafzai takes a dig at India ahead of World Cup 2019; see video

India has an upper hand over Pakistan in World Cup clashes, as the Men in Blue have defeated Pakistan in all the six games. (Malala Yousafzai/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Sri Lankan President denies he was informed about Easter Sunday attacks

Neither the Defence Secretary, nor the Inspector General of Police nor any other officer had informed the President about a warning letter received from a friendly foreign country. (Photo:AP)

Agreement reached by China, Pakistan to further expand CPEC

The CPEC, the flagship project of President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), has added a practical dimension to the bilateral relationship and further fortified it. (Photo:File)

NIA team in Colombo to probe ISIS related cases

According to the investigating agency, Aboobacker was allegedly planning suicide attacks at international tourist destinations in Kerala. (Photo:ANI)

US cracks down on terrorist groups, blocks USD 46 mn in funds: Report

Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar. (Photo: File | AFP)

Terror grips Nepal: Bombs planted at various locations, vehicles torched

Police have arrested nine people in connection with Sunday's blasts. (Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham