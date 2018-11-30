search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Neighbours

Sri Lanka: Parliament votes to halt payment of ministers’ salaries, expenses

REUTERS
Published Nov 30, 2018, 1:57 pm IST
Updated Nov 30, 2018, 1:57 pm IST
Rajapaksa loyalists declared the vote illegal and called into question the impartiality of the speaker.
Friday’s motion, which passed 122 to none in the 225-member parliament, follows a similar vote on Thursday to cut the budget to the Prime Minister’s office. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Friday’s motion, which passed 122 to none in the 225-member parliament, follows a similar vote on Thursday to cut the budget to the Prime Minister’s office. (Photo: File | PTI)

Colombo: Sri Lanka’s parliament on Friday voted to halt payment of ministers’ salaries and travel expenses, but it remained unclear how the move would impact the disputed government of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa whose ministers boycotted the vote.

The South Asian island has been locked in political gridlock for over a month since President Maithripala Sirisena replaced former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe with Rajapaksa, who was then twice sacked by parliament but has refused to resign.

 

Foreign countries have yet to recognise the new government.

Friday’s motion, which passed 122 to none in the 225-member parliament, follows a similar vote on Thursday to cut the budget to the Prime Minister’s office. Rajapaksa loyalists also skipped that vote, arguing the motion was invalid.

“The motion to cut down the expenditures of ministers, deputy ministers, and state ministers is passed,” parliament’s speaker Karu Jayasuriya said. He earlier said he would officially inform ministry secretaries of the decision.

The motion specifically was to prohibit top civil servants from paying out salaries and travel expenses.

However, one senior civil servant from a government ministry, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said it was unclear how such a vote would be applied in practice because there were questions over whether due process had been followed.

In a repeat of Thursday’s actions, Rajapaksa loyalists declared the vote illegal and called into question the impartiality of the speaker.

“The motion today presented is illegal and we have mentioned it to the speaker too. We will not attend such illegal motions,” Anura Priyadharshana Yapa, a minister in Rajapaksa’s disputed government, told reporters before the proceedings started.

Rajapaksa’s party argues that as the president never accepted no confidence votes against its government, it remains in power. The motions presented on Thursday and Friday are based on the assumption they have been sacked.

Rajapaksa presided over a government victory over Tamil rebels in 2009, ending a bloody 26-year civil war.

...
Tags: sri lanka political crisis, maithripala sirisena, ranil wickremesinghe, mahinda rajapaksa, karu jayasuriya
Location: Sri Lanka, Western, Colombo




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nepal stalls on LGBT rights despite early strides

More than 900,000 of Nepal's roughly 26-million population identify as a sexual minority, according to LGBT rights group Blue Diamond Society.
 

Blind man suing Playboy for not letting him enjoy its online magazine

Nixon started a class action civil case in a US court to force the company to make its sites accessible to the blind.
 

Here are 5 sexual health tips every woman needs to know

From semen allergy to blackheads on vagina, experts share a few tips. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Fans celebrate their 'Thalaivar aka Rajinikanth's 2.0' release

Rajinikanth in 2.0 movie
 

Congo's Ebola outbreak now 2nd largest in history, says WHO

Congo's health ministry announced the number of cases has reached 426. (Photo: AP)
 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won't be attending Priyanka Chopra's wedding

The Baywatch actress and Meghan have been friends since January 2016 when they hit it off after meeting at the Elle Women in Television event. (Photo: PTI, AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Navjot Singh Sidhu can win even in Pakistan, says Imran Khan

Navjot Singh Sidhu

Pakistan PM Imran Khan to lay foundation stone for Kartarpur Corridor today

It was established by the Sikh Guru in 1522. (Photo: Youtube | Screengrab)

Terrorists storm Chinese mission

People comfort a family member of a police officer killed during a shootout at the Chinese Consulate in Karachi on Friday. (Photo:AP)

Sri Lanka: Ousted PM Wickeremesinghe wins control of key panel in Parliament

The Speaker named five members from United National Front (UNF) of Wickeremesinghe, and one each from the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) and the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP). (Photo: File | AP)

3 terrorists who attacked Chinese consulate in Karachi killed: report

The compound of the Chinese Consulate in Karachi, Pakistan on Friday. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham