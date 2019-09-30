World Neighbours 30 Sep 2019 Pak to invite former ...
Pak to invite former PM Manmohan Singh to inaugurate Kartarpur Corridor

Published Sep 30, 2019
Kartarpur Corridor is slated to be inaugurated on the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak in November.
 'He also represents the Sikh community. We will also send him a formal invitation,' Qureshi said. (Photo:AP)

Islamabad: In a video statement Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said, "We would like to extend an invitation to former Indian PM Manmohan Singh for the inauguration function of Kartarpur Corridor. He also represents the Sikh community. We will also send him a formal invitation."

Kartarpur Corridor is slated to be inaugurated on the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak in November.

 

 

