Pakistan test-fires surface to surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHAFQAT ALI
Published Aug 30, 2019, 1:51 am IST
Updated Aug 30, 2019, 1:51 am IST
In a tweet, director-general Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said the missile was capable of delivering multiple types of warheads up to 290 km. (Photo: video screengrab | @OfficialDGISPR)
Islamabad: Pakistan has successfully carried out night training launch of surface to surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi, the military said on Thursday.

In a tweet, director-general Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said the missile was capable of delivering multiple types of warheads up to 290 km.

 

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have conveyed appreciation to the team and congratulated the nation, said the military spokesperson.

Pakistan Army’s strategic command possess the Ghaznavi (first version) — a hypersonic surface to surface short range ballistic missile — since 2004 with an optimal range of 290 km. The missile was designed and developed by the National Development Complex.

Word ‘Hatf’ — meaning deadly or vengeance —entered Pakistan Army in 2012 after the Army Strategic Command For-ce (ASFC) conducted ano-ther successful launch on May 10, 2012.

The Hatf III — ‘Scud’ type ballistic missile — was the second nuclear-capable missile test-fired by the Pakistan army in less than two weeks, since India’s launch of Agni-V. The missile has a length of 9.64m, diameter of 0.99 m, launch weight of 5,256 kg and is powered by a single stage solid fuel rocket motor.

Earlier in May, Pakistan had conducted successful training launch of surface to surface ballistic missile Shaheen-II which is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads up to a range of 1,500 km.

