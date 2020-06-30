98th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

567,535

18,338

Recovered

335,271

13,497

Deaths

16,904

417

Maharashtra169883889607429 Tamil Nadu86224477491141 Delhi85161562352680 Gujarat32023232481828 Uttar Pradesh2154914215649 Rajasthan1711913426396 West Bengal1671110789629 Telangana144195172247 Haryana134278472218 Karnataka131907509207 Andhra Pradesh130985908169 Madhya Pradesh129659971550 Bihar8859693058 Assam7166481510 Jammu and Kashmir6966422593 Odisha6614460628 Punjab52163526133 Kerala4190215023 Uttarakhand2791190937 Chhatisgarh2339193713 Jharkhand2339160512 Tripura135110861 Goa11984783 Manipur11854550 Himachal Pradesh9165188 Puducherry64825211 Nagaland4341640 Chandigarh4313366 Arunachal Pradesh182601 Mizoram151550 Sikkim88490 Meghalaya50421
World Neighbours 30 Jun 2020
World, Neighbours

India has responsibility to uphold our businesses: China

REUTERS
Published Jun 30, 2020, 1:48 pm IST
Updated Jun 30, 2020, 1:50 pm IST
India on Monday banned 59, mostly Chinese, mobile apps in its strongest move yet targeting China
Representational image (AFP)
 Representational image (AFP)

China said on Tuesday it was concerned about India’s decision to ban Chinese mobile apps such as Bytedance’s TikTok and Tencent’s WeChat and was making checks to verify the situation.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters during a daily briefing that India has a responsibility to uphold the rights of Chinese businesses.

 

India on Monday banned 59, mostly Chinese, mobile apps in its strongest move yet targeting China in the online space since a border crisis erupted between the two countries this month.

...
Tags: chinese apps, tiktok ban


