World Neighbours 30 Mar 2022 Imran Khan loses maj ...
World, Neighbours

Imran Khan loses majority as MQM strikes deal with opposition

ANI
Published Mar 30, 2022, 10:38 am IST
Updated Mar 30, 2022, 10:58 am IST
Attempts are being made through foreign money to change the government in Pakistan, alleged Imran Khan
Imran Khan along with other lawmakers, gestures upon his arrival to address the supporters of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party during a rally in Islamabad. (Aamir QURESHI / AFP)
 Imran Khan along with other lawmakers, gestures upon his arrival to address the supporters of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party during a rally in Islamabad. (Aamir QURESHI / AFP)

Islamabad: Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government received a major blow by the key ally and the main coalition partner Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM) after it struck a deal with the opposition Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

"The united opposition and MQM have reached an agreement. Rabta committee MQM and PPP CEC will ratify the said agreement. We will then share details with the media in a press conference tomorrow IA. Congratulations Pakistan," tweeted PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

 

The PTI government lost the majority in the lower house of the parliament following the late-night development ahead of the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan on March 31.

The joint opposition has 177 members of the national assembly after the ruling coalition partner MQM-P decided to part ways with the Imran Khan-led government that has left with 164 MNAs.

Notably, in order to make the no-confidence motion against the prime minister successful, the joint opposition requires the support of 172 MNAs.

Meanwhile, after Imran Khan alleged that some people are trying to topple his government with the help of foreign funds, federal minister Asad Umar claimed that the PM is ready to show a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to back his claims.

 

PM Imran had said during his rally, "Attempts are being made through foreign money to change the government in Pakistan. Our people are being used. Mostly inadvertently, but some people are using money against us. We know from what places attempts are being to pressure us. We have been threatened in writing but we will not compromise on national interest."

...
Tags: pakistan prime minister imran khan, pakistan peoples party
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad


Latest From World

A man walks with his dog near an apartment building damaged by shelling from fighting on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine. (AP/Alexei Alexandrov)

Russian pledge to scale back in Ukraine draws skepticism

Ukrainian soldiers watch debris from a Russian tank after recent fights in the town of Trostsyanets, some 400km east of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. (AP/Efrem Lukatsky)

New round of talks aims to stop the fighting in Ukraine

The development comes when Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is set to begn his visit India from April 3, his first such visit after assuming office last year. (AFP Image)

Israeli PM tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of India visit

Security guards wearing protective gear transfer goods to barricaded residential buildings locked down for health monitoring following a COVID-19 case detected in the area, Monday, March 28, 2022, in Beijing. (AP /Andy Wong)

Half of Shanghai in lockdown to curb Covid-19 outbreak



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Accidental fire broke out at Sialkot garrison, no casualty: Pak Army

A massive explosion occurred in the northern Pakistani city of Sialkot (Video grab)

40 people dead after fire breaks out aboard packed ferry in Bangladesh

The fire also left over 200 others with burn injuries. (Photo: Twitter)

China reports first two Covid-19 deaths in more than a year

Workers wearing protective gear stand next to barriers placed to close off streets around a locked down neighbourhood after the detection of new cases of Covid-19 in the Huangpu district of Shanghai (Hector RETAMAL / AFP)

China encroaching into Nepal's territory, says report

The report further found that China was building a fence around a border pillar and attempting to construct a canal and a road on the Nepalese side of the border. (Image via ANI)

Pakistan likely to remain on FATF's grey list for four more months: Report

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Photo:PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->