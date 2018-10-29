search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  International cricket returns to Cricket Club of India (CCI) after a while as India take on West Indies in the fourth ODI here on Monday, with the five-match series is still up for grabs. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| India vs West Indies, 4th ODI: Kohli wins toss, India elect to bat at Brabourne
 
World, Neighbours

Bangladesh ex-PM Khaleda Zia gets 7 more years in jail over graft case

PTI
Published Oct 29, 2018, 12:42 pm IST
Updated Oct 29, 2018, 12:42 pm IST
Zia is already serving a jail term since February after being convicted in another case related to embezzlement of funds of an orphanage.
The latest sentence is related the Zia Charitable Trust. According to the case, Zia and three others abused their power and raised funds for the trust from unknown sources. (Photo: File | AFP)
 The latest sentence is related the Zia Charitable Trust. According to the case, Zia and three others abused their power and raised funds for the trust from unknown sources. (Photo: File | AFP)

Dhaka: Bangladesh's former prime minister Khaleda Zia was sentenced on Monday to another seven years in jail by a court here in a corruption case.

Zia, 73, who is already serving a jail term since February after being convicted in another case related embezzlement of funds of an orphanage named after her husband president Ziaur Rahman in February, was sentenced along with three others.

 

The latest sentence is related the Zia Charitable Trust. According to the case, Zia and three others abused their power and raised funds for the trust from unknown sources.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh's Supreme Court cleared the way for a lower court to deliver its verdict in the case by rejecting Zia's plea to halt the proceedings. The apex court rejected a leave-to-appeal petition filed by Zia challenging the High Court judgement that allowed a lower court to continue trial in the graft case in her absence.

The court on September 20 decided to continue the trial inside the old Dhaka central jail in Zia's absence.

The former premier on September 27 filed a revision petition with the High Court (HC) challenging the court's September 20 order.

On October 14, the HC rejected the revision petition of Zia and cleared the way for the trial court to continue with its proceedings. Zia had skipped appearances in the case citing illness. 

...
Tags: khaleda zia, graft case, bangladesh supreme court
Location: Bangladesh, Dhaka




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Baby dies after contracting herpes which 'ate up her lungs and brain' from a kiss

Her mum, Abigail, 19, said that the newborn was healthy for the first 36 hours of her life before she developed a fever, became lethargic and lost any interest in food. (Representational Image)
 

2018 CR-V petrol vs diesel: which one should you buy?

Let’s take a look.
 

Japanese Princess Ayako marries commoner at shrine ceremony

She wore a Heian-era style hairdo and a traditional robe splashed with red and green patterns while Moriya wore coattails.
 

Jackfruit seed may soon be a substitute to cocoa

The search for a cocoa substitute was motivated by the rise in international demand for cocoa.
 

India’s air quality sinks to worst category possible, people advised to wear masks

The Central Pollution Control Board of India announced it would warn people to avoid jogging outdoors in the early morning and after sunset. (Photo: AP)
 

Meghan called Di 2 by royal household for similarities between her and Diana

It comes after Meghan, 37, has paid tribute to Prince Harry's late mother by wearing pieces from her jewellery collection during her first major royal tour. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli admitted to ICU over worsening health condition

KP Sharma Oli, who had earlier undergone a kidney transplant, is now struggling with an infection in the chest as his immunity has declined. (Photo: File)

US calls on Sri Lankan Prez Sirisena to ‘immediately reconvene parl’

Sirisena had, on Friday, sacked Wickremesinghe and appointed former strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa as the new Prime Minister, triggering political chaos in the Indian Ocean island nation. (Photo: AP)

Sri Lanka crisis: 1 dead, 2 injured as minister's guard fires at supporters

Supporters of sacked Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickeremesinghe gather outside his official residence on Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Sri Lanka speaker recognises Ranil Wickremesinghe as rightful PM

The speaker also questioned Sirisena's decision to withdraw the security of Wickremesinghe. (Photo: AP)

Pak plans to send 1st astronaut to space in 2022, same year as India

Pakistan's first space mission has been planned for 2022 and the federal Cabinet meeting chaired by Imran Khan approved the plan on Thursday, the minister was quoted as saying by Pakistani newspaper 'The News'. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham