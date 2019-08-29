World Neighbours 29 Aug 2019 Pakistan External Af ...
World, Neighbours

Pakistan External Affairs Minister writes to UNSC over J&K

ANI
Published Aug 29, 2019, 8:04 am IST
Updated Aug 29, 2019, 8:04 am IST
The Pakistani leader's communications come in the wake of the abrogation of Article 370 in India.
Islamabad: Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday wrote to the UN Security Council again on the "developments" in Jammu and Kashmir.

He has previously reached out to the UNSC President on August 1, 6 and 13, according to an official press release.

 

"The Foreign Minister further suggested to the Security Council for doubling the number of United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) observers and persuading India to allow them to patrol on its side of the LoC as well," the statement said.

Furthermore, the former Indian state has also been hived into two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh. Islamabad has objected to these latest developments in the Indian state.

New Delhi has, however, dismissed Pakistan's comments while repeatedly reinforcing that its steps in Jammu and Kashmir are entirely a matter of its internal affairs.

Apart from this, the Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan also held separate conversations with the French President Emmanuel Macron and the Jordanian King Abdullah II on Wednesday over J&K.

...
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad


