Pakistan Supreme Court bars Daniyal Aziz from contesting

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Thursday disqualified Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader and former federal minister for privatisation Daniyal Aziz for five years in contempt of court case.

A three-member bench of SC, headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, conducted hearing of the case in courtroom No.3. Justice Musheer Alam read out the verdict against Aziz.

The former minister was convicted and sentenced under Article 204 of the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003 of the constitution. The court ordered him to be “imprisoned” until the hearing adjourned.

The verdict maintained that Daniyal Aziz humiliated the judiciary and judges. It added that he created hurdles in the provision of justice. Mr Aziz denied uttering the words upon which he has been convicted.

He argued that the witness also spoke in his favour. The PML-N leader emphasized that he had always struggled for the promotion of democracy and strengthening the institutions.

Mr Aziz announced to devise future strategy while reviewing the detailed verdict. The PML-N’s stalwart was served with contempt notice on Feb-2 over his controversial speeches against judiciary following which the apex court had issued a show-cause notice to Mr Aziz on February 19 this year.

Finally, the former minister was indicted on March 13 whereas the verdict in high-profile case was reserved on May 3 after both sides concluded the arguments. The SC bench had stated, in prima facie, Danyial Aziz has been found guilty of contempt of court as per television recordings and newspapers’ clippings dated 9th of June 2017, 15th and 31st of December 2017.

However, Mr Aziz had blamed media for misrepresentation of his statements and out of context reporting. He claimed that he has always respected the courts and talked within the limits of ethical codes on sub judice cases. He said he tried neither to dishonour the constitutional institutes nor become an obstacle in the judicial process and justice. The PML-N’s top brass has awarded party ticket to Aziz to contest general elections 2018 from Narowal’s NA-77.