World Neighbours 29 May 2022 Plane carrying 22 pe ...
World, Neighbours

Plane carrying 22 people on board, including four Indians goes missing in Nepal

PTI
Published May 29, 2022, 12:06 pm IST
Updated May 29, 2022, 12:25 pm IST
The plane, which was on a 15-minute scheduled flight to the town of Jomsom, lost contact with the airport tower shortly after takeoff
Police official Ramesh Thapa said there was no information on the Twin Otter aircraft and a search was underway. (Representational image)
 Police official Ramesh Thapa said there was no information on the Twin Otter aircraft and a search was underway. (Representational image)

Kathmandu: A Nepalese passenger plane with 22 people on board, including four Indians, has reportedly gone missing in the Himalayan nation's mountains on Sunday morning, officials said.

A Tara Air airplane, which was on a 15-minute scheduled flight to the mountain town of Jomsom, lost contact with the airport tower shortly after take-off at 9.55 am, a Tara Air official was quoted as saying by the Kathmandu Post newspaper.

 

According to an air traffic controller at Jomsom Airport, they was an unconfirmed report about a loud noise reported in the Ghasa region of Jomsom, according to the Post report.

A helicopter has been dispatched to the area where the last contact with the airplane was made, an air traffic controller of the Jomsom Airport said.

The last contact was made in Lete Pass region.

The plane was also carrying 13 Nepalis, two Germans and three crew members, according to media reports.

Heavy rains have been reported in the region over the past couple of days, but flights have been operating normally.

 

It is a popular route for tourists and Indian and Nepalese pilgrims who visit the revered Muktinath temple, which is situated on the foot of the Thorong La mountain pass in Mustang.

...
Tags: nepal plane, nepal mountains, nepal plane missing
Location: Nepal, Central, Kathmandu


Latest From World

Ranil Wickremesinghe (Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)

Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed Finance Minister by Prez Gotabaya

Law enforcement personnel walk outside Uvalde High School after shooting a was reported earlier in the day at Robb Elementary School, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (William Luther/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

Texas school massacre: 19 children, 2 adults shot dead, several critical

A port worker stands by a ship that carried emergency supplies granted as humanitarian aid by Tamil Nadu government to Sri Lankan people at a port in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka hikes fuel prices to record high

US President Joe Biden attends a press conference at the Akasaka Palace in Tokyo on May 23, 2022. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

China 'flirting with danger', US would defend Taiwan if Beijing invades: Biden



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Sri Lanka announces default on all external debt

Sri Lankans demanding president Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign over the debt-ridden country's worst economic crisis protest in the rain outside the president's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Sri Lanka lifts curfew imposed after violent protests outside President's residence

People clash with riot police as they demonstrate outside Sri Lanka's president home demanding his resignation amid an unprecedented economic crisis in Colombo, on March 31, 2022. (AFP)

Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed Finance Minister by Prez Gotabaya

Ranil Wickremesinghe (Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)

Sri Lanka's new PM Wickremesinghe says he looks forward to closer ties with India

Sri Lanka's new prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe (C) visits a Buddhist temple after his swearing in ceremony in Colombo on May 12, 2022. (AFP)

Sri Lanka president set to name new Prime Minister

Ranil Wickremesinghe (Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->