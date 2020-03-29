World Neighbours 29 Mar 2020 Sri Lanka reports fi ...
Sri Lanka reports first Covid19 death, cases rise to 115

PTI
Published Mar 29, 2020, 1:57 pm IST
Updated Mar 29, 2020, 1:57 pm IST
The patient had a history of high blood pressure and blood sugar, officials said
Colombo: Sri Lanka has recorded its first death due to coronavirus, a 65-year-old diabetic man.

The man, who was being treated for the deadly viral infection at Colombo's Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH), died on Saturday, said Anil Jasinghe, Director General of the Health Services.

 

The patient had a history of high blood pressure and blood sugar, he said.

According to Health Ministry officials, the man had contracted the virus from Lanka's second coronavirus patient who was in contact with a group of Italian tourists.

As of Saturday, there were 115 confirmed COVID-19 cases and one death in the island nation. Nine persons have been cured of the disease, while 199 were under observation at designated hospitals across the country.

Meanwhile, the country continues to remain under curfew and a restriction remained imposed on foreign arrivals.

...
Tags: coronavirus outbreak, covid-19 deaths, sri lanka covid-19


