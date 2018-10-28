search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Neighbours

Sri Lanka speaker recognises Ranil Wickremesinghe as rightful PM

PTI
Published Oct 28, 2018, 3:40 pm IST
Updated Oct 28, 2018, 3:47 pm IST
It came as a major relief to the embattled UNP leader, who was sacked last week by President Maithripala Sirisena.
The speaker also questioned Sirisena's decision to withdraw the security of Wickremesinghe. (Photo: AP)
 The speaker also questioned Sirisena's decision to withdraw the security of Wickremesinghe. (Photo: AP)

Colombo: Sri Lankan Parliament's Speaker Karu Jayasuriya on Sunday recognised Ranil Wickremesinghe as the country's prime minister in a major relief to the embattled UNP leader, who was sacked as the premier by President Maithripala Sirisena.

In a letter to Sirisena, Jayasuriya questioned Sirisena's decision to suspend the House till November 16, saying it will have "serious and undesirable" consequences on the country. He asked the president to restore Wickremesinghe's privileges as the leader of the government who has "obtained a mandate to secure democracy and good governance”. 

 

The speaker said a prorogation of Parliament should be one in consultation with the speaker. "In this context continuing the prorogation of parliament until November 16 will have serious and undesirable consequences for our country and I kindly request you to reconsider same. 

"I consider it is my duty to draw your attention to the convention that a prorogation should be one in consultation with the speaker," Jayasuriya said. 

The speaker also questioned Sirisena's decision to withdraw the security of Wickremesinghe. Jayasuriya reminded Sirisena of certain forcible takeovers of state institutions since former strongman Rajapaksa was named Wickremesinghe's successor by the president on Friday night. 

...
Tags: sri lanka government, sri lanka politics, pm ranil wickremesinghe, president maithripala sirisena
Location: Sri Lanka, Western, Colombo




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kolkata man finally able to eat three years after he swallowed his dentures

The shop owner lived a recluse life after swallowing his dentures (Photo: AFP)
 

Novel tool to monitor fake news on Facebook, Twitter

(Representational image/ Photo: Pixabay)
 

WhatsApp rolls out a fun feature for Android and iOS

The new feature is already available for iPhone users on stable 2.18.100 version, however, Android is yet to receive the new update.
 

China’s 1st private rocket fails after launch

Beijing-based Landscape said late on October 27 that the first and second stage of its ZQ-1 rocket worked normally but something went wrong with the final of the three-stage rocket. (Representational image)
 

PUBG MOBILE brings in the scary new Night Mode

The update is titled 0.9.0 and is available to download on the Google Play Store and App Store.
 

Twitter ‘deeply sorry’ for error on Sayoc tweet

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Pak plans to send 1st astronaut to space in 2022, same year as India

Pakistan's first space mission has been planned for 2022 and the federal Cabinet meeting chaired by Imran Khan approved the plan on Thursday, the minister was quoted as saying by Pakistani newspaper 'The News'. (Photo: File)

Pakistan dismisses rumours of secret visit by Israeli PM

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo: File)

26/11 attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed's JuD, FIF no longer banned terror outfits

The Pakistan government had banned terror organisations and individuals from making donations to JuD, FIF, and others on the UN Security Council sanctions list. (Photo: File | AFP)

After USD 6 billion funding from ‘friendly’ Saudis, Pak PM now looks to China

The confirmation of Khan’s first visit to China as premier comes days after Pakistan secured USD 6 billion dollars in funding from Saudi Arabia to help stave off a widening balance of payment crisis. (Photo: File)

Islamabad: Hafiz Saeed’s JuD taken off banned list

Hafiz Saeed-led Jam-aat-ud-Dawa (JuD)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham