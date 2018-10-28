Pakistan Supreme Court bans Indian content on television

India is shrinking flow of water into Pakistan and (forcing) closure of our dams. Why shouldn’t we close their channels”, remarked CJP.

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Saturday imposed a ban on broadcasting Ind-ian content on Pakistani channels.

Chief Justice of Paki-stan (CJP) resumed hearing on the appeal challenging verdict of Lahore High Court (LHC) which scraped ban imposed by media-watchdog on airing Indian content on Pakistani channels here in SC’s Karachi Registry.

“India is shrinking flow of water into Pakistan and (forcing) closure of our dams. Why shouldn’t we close their channels”, remarked CJP.

The CJP suspended verdict of the Lahore High Court allowing Indian content on Pakistani channels. The LHC, in its verdict in 2017, had the declared ban imposed by Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority on airing Indian teleplays null and void after the federal government told the court that it had no objections on Pakistani private TV channels broadcasting Indian TV shows.