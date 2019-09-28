World Neighbours 28 Sep 2019 US asks Pakistan abo ...
US asks Pakistan about Muslims in China

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Sep 28, 2019, 1:26 am IST
Updated Sep 28, 2019, 4:03 am IST
India has consistently rejected third-party mediation.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan
 Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

New Delhi: The United States has again expressed concern over "widespread detentions, including those of politicians and business leaders, and the restrictions on the residents of Jammu and Kashmir, while making a fresh pitch for mediation by US President Donald Trump, if both India and Pakistan agree to it. India has consistently rejected third-party mediation.

The US also said it “looked forward to the Indian government's resumption of political engagement with local leaders and the scheduling of the promised elections (in J&K) at the earliest opportunity,” adding that it hoped to see rapid action in the lifting of the restrictions and in the release of those who have been detained. It also hoped for a constructive conversation between India and Pakistan.

 

Taking  a dig at Pakistan and its all-weather friend China, the US said it would “like to see the same level of concern expressed (by Pakistan) also about Muslims being detained in Western China, literally in concentration camp-like conditions,” adding that being concerned about the human rights of Muslims extends more broadly than Kashmir.

