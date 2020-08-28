156th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,307,749

75,995

Recovered

2,523,443

56,191

Deaths

60,629

1,017

Maharashtra71871151479023089 Tamil Nadu3972613324546839 Andhra Pradesh3824692782473541 Karnataka3004062044395091 Uttar Pradesh2030281401073141 Delhi1657641477434347 West Bengal1477751112922964 Bihar126990104531653 Telangana11168885223780 Assam9677273091274 Gujarat90139703502945 Odisha8760256925494 Rajasthan7467056794992 Kerala6435538853258 Haryana5800545405634 Madhya Pradesh56864412311282 Punjab46090283571219 Jammu and Kashmir3448025594657 Jharkhand3331121025362 Chhatisgarh2455013424231 Uttarakhand1654910912219 Goa1502710909165 Puducherry119306942180 Tripura9539634183 Manipur5585371325 Himachal Pradesh5321358431 Nagaland377823968 Arunachal Pradesh355524275 Chandigarh3376164641 Meghalaya20507898 Sikkim14869343 Mizoram9674610
World Neighbours 28 Aug 2020 China to unveil bron ...
World, Neighbours

China to unveil bronze statue of Indian doctor Dwarkanath Kotnis

PTI
Published Aug 28, 2020, 1:39 pm IST
Updated Aug 28, 2020, 2:02 pm IST
Kotnis, who hailed from Maharashtra, was sent to China as part of a five-member team of doctors to help the Chinese during World War II
A statue of Dwarkanath Kotnis in Shijiazhuang Hebei,China. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 A statue of Dwarkanath Kotnis in Shijiazhuang Hebei,China. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Beijing: A bronze statue of Indian doctor Dwarkanath Kotnis, who is revered in China for his contributions during the Chinese revolution headed by its founder Mao Zedong and the World War II, would be unveiled outside a medical school in North China next month, according to the official media here.

Kotnis, who hailed from Sholapur in Maharashtra came to China in 1938 as part of a five-member team of doctors sent by the Indian National Congress to help the Chinese during World War II. He joined the Communist Party of China (CPC) in 1942 and died the same year at the age of 32.

 

The bronze statue of Kotnis, known in China as Ke Dihua, would be formally unveiled at the medical school at Shijiazhuang in September, state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.

Kotnis' medical assistance during the difficult days of the Chinese revolution was praised by Chinese leader Mao Zedong. His status and memorials were also set in some of the Chinese cities in recognition of his services.

He is married to Chinese national Guo Qinglan, who died in 2012.

Apart from the school named after him as the Shijiazhuang Ke Dihua Medical Science Secondary Specialised School, there are memorials of Kotnis in both Shijiazhuang, the capital of Hebei province, and Tangxian county where he once worked.

 

Late Chinese leader Mao Zedong was deeply affected by his death, the report said.

Mao wrote in his eulogy that "the army has lost a helping hand, the nation has lost a friend. Let us always bear in mind his internationalist spirit".

According to Liu Wenzhu, an official of the Shijiazhuang Ke Dihua Medical Science Secondary Specialised School, since the founding of the school in 1992 more than 45,000 medical professionals have graduated from it.

Each of the new students and staff must swear in front of a stone statue of Kotnis that they would work like him, he said.

 

Liu hopes that Kotnis will be remembered not only as a symbol inspiring medical students to work hard, but also an eternal bond between the people of China and India.

"We are the world's two most populous countries ... We should always be friends, coexisting peacefully," he told Xinhua.

...
Tags: dwarkanath kotnis biography, indian doctor statue, chinese medical school, world war ii, ke dihua


Latest From World

Protesters prepare to march against the Sunday police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha. (AP)

Calm prevails for second night in Kenosha, latest Black Lives Matter flashpoint

Demonstrators protesting the shooting of Jacob Blake march through a neighborhood on August 27, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (AFP)

Get Your Knee Off Our Necks: US capital braces for mass anti-racism protest

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe takes off his face mask prior to making a short speech to the media upon his arrival at the prime minister's office. (AFP)

Japan's Shinzo Abe to announce resignation over health issues

US President Donald Trump speaks from the South Lawn of the White House on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention. (AP)

Joe Biden will be the destroyer of American greatness: Trump



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Chinese military fired two missiles into disputed sea in warning to US

The DF-26B and DF-21D missiles fired Wednesday targeted an area between the southern island province of Hainan and the Paracel Islands.(AP File)

Sri Lanka will adopt an 'India first approach': Foreign Secretary Jayanath Colombage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa (PTI)

China approves emergency usage of COVID-19 vaccines by select domestic companies

Recipients who got their first dose revealed they had few adverse reactions and none reported a fever. (AFP)

Taliban's negotiating team in Pakistan for Afghan peace talks

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban group's top political leader, second left, with other members of the Taliban delegation. (AP File)

China successfully launches new optical remote-sensing satellite

Sunday's launch was the 343rd mission of the Long March rocket series. (SpaceNews)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham