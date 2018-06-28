Pakistan NSA differs with caretaker PM, resigns

Islamabad: Pakistan National Security Adviser (NSA) Nasser Khan Janjua on Wednesday tendered resignation from his post amid reports that he had differences with caretaker Prime Minister.

He was appointed as a NSA by the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz)-led government and was serving since October 23, 2015. Caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk accepted Mr Janjua's resignation, said an official statement.

Nasser Janjua said he had resigned on moral grounds as he was appointed by the PML-N government. A statement released by his office stated that his resignation “is to morally coincide and principally support the process of democracy upon completion of the tenure of the previous government”. Sources in the government said the NSA was not feeling comfortable with the caretaker government.