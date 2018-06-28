search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Neighbours

Pakistan NSA differs with caretaker PM, resigns

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | SHAFQAT ALI
Published Jun 28, 2018, 2:04 am IST
Updated Jun 28, 2018, 2:04 am IST
He was appointed as a NSA by the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz)-led government and was serving since October 23, 2015.
Nasser Khan Janjua.
 Nasser Khan Janjua.

Islamabad: Pakistan National Security Adviser (NSA) Nasser Khan Janjua on Wednesday tendered resignation from his post amid reports that he had differences with caretaker Prime Minister.

He was appointed as a NSA by the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz)-led government and was serving since October 23, 2015. Caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk accepted Mr Janjua's resignation, said an official statement.

 

Nasser Janjua said he had resigned on moral grounds as he was appointed by the PML-N government. A statement released by his office stated that his resignation “is to morally coincide and principally support the process of democracy upon completion of the tenure of the previous government”. Sources in the government said the NSA was not feeling comfortable with the caretaker government. 

Tags: nasser khan janjua, nasirul mulk, resignation




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Truecaller bids goodbye to Windows 10 Mobile

The decision has been taken in lieu of discarded support from Windows Mobile’s developers and Microsoft itself. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Galaxy Note 9 to be made official on August 9, confirms Samsung

There could be a possibility that Samsung is housing certain tricks up its sleeves for this year’s Galaxy Note device which will primarily involve the S Pen.
 

Vivo beats Apple at its own game, unveils 10x safer 3D facial recognition

Vivo says that their system can detect faces securely from up to a distance of 3 metres.
 

Not every person will be okay with it: Kiara opens up on orgasm scene in Lust Stories

Kiara Advani in a stills from ‘Lust Stories.’
 

LEAKED: Google Pixel 3/ Pixel 3 XL 5K 3D renders confirm notched-display

Maybe Google could be implementing a 3D facial recognition system with the help of two camera sensors.
 

Pet rabbits less afraid of people because their brains have shrunk

Results showed that domestication has had a major effect, with the amygdala, the area that senses fear, smaller in domestic rabbits. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Consensus between PM Modi, Xi Jinping to be reflected in SCO summit: Indian Envoy

Modi would attend the two-day summit of the eight-member SCO in the estern Chinese city of Qingdao. (Photo: File/ Twitter/ @PMOIndia)

PM Modi departs from China, heads home after 2-day visit

It is for the first time the Indian prime minister attended the SCO summit after India along with Pakistan became full-fledged members of the grouping, jointly dominated by China and Russia, which has been increasingly seen as a counter to NATO. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

JuD provokes muslims to wage 'Jihad' during Ramzan

Maulana Bashir also requested the people in PoK to allow their sons to join for Jihad. (Photo: File/PTI)

US staff plagued by China ‘illness’

A van passes high-rise apartment buildings in The Canton Place where US government workers experienced unexplained health issues in China on Thursday.(Photo: AP)

Trade negotiations to be void if US imposes tariffs on our goods: China

China's willingness to buy more American products and allow US investments with IPR protections raised hopes of an agreement, which led to current round of talks in Beijing. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham