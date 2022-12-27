  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
World Neighbours 27 Dec 2022 China to reopen bord ...
World, Neighbours

China to reopen borders, scrap quarantine for international travellers from Jan 8

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 27, 2022, 11:47 am IST
Updated Dec 27, 2022, 11:47 am IST
Aviation ground crew wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) working on an aircraft that flew in from abroad at the airport in Yantai in China's eastern Shandong province. (Photo by AFP)
 Aviation ground crew wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) working on an aircraft that flew in from abroad at the airport in Yantai in China's eastern Shandong province. (Photo by AFP)

Beijing: Days after it faced nationwide anti-government protests against its stringent zero-Covid policy, China in a major shift of its coronavirus response policies has announced that it will scrap quarantine for international travellers from January 8 as it reopens its borders and comes out of international isolation after nearly three years.

The National Health Commission (NHC) on Monday announced that COVID-19 management will be downgraded from Class A to B from next month, in the same category as less-severe diseases, such as Dengue fever.

China will cancel inbound quarantine for international arrivals starting from January 8, 2023, it said.

Previously passengers coming from abroad had to mandatorily stay in over two weeks of quarantine in government accommodations, which was gradually reduced to five days with three days' of observation.

These announcements come at a time when the country is grappling with a sudden spurt in coronavirus infections fuelled by the Omicron variant after the Xi Jinping regime relaxed its stringent zero-Covid policy earlier this month following a wave of anti-government protests.

Officials argue that the Omicron variant was not as lethal as the Delta strain, which caused massive casualties all over the world.

COVID-19 has been managed as a top category 'A' infectious disease since 2020, putting it at par with bubonic plague and cholera, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

Under Chinese laws, authorities must impose the toughest restrictions such as quarantine and isolation of the infected and their close contacts, and lockdowns to contain those diseases.

At the border, the infected must be isolated and those who might be infected quarantined, depending on the incubation period.

The NHC also stopped announcing daily Covid cases from Sunday.

The novel coronavirus first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019 before it turned into a pandemic. 

...
Tags: china covid update, novel coronavirus, china travel restrictions, zero-covid policy
Location: China, Hebei


Related Stories

Over 60% of China's population may get COVID, deaths likely in millions: Expert
Facing COVID surge, China expanding hospitals, ICUs

Latest From World

US President Joe Biden and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky meet in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, DC on December 21. (Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)

Ukraine to call for Russia's removal from UN Security Council

A car sits blanketed in snow on a driveway, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Amherst, N.Y. Millions of people hunkered down against a deep freeze Sunday morning to ride out the frigid storm that has killed at least 34 people across the United States (AP Photo/Delia Thompson)

Frigid monster storm across US claims at least 34 lives

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (AP file photo)

US ready to provide Pakistan with funds to enhance border security: Foreign Minister

Women pose for a photo as they visit the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus Christ, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

Bethlehem rebounds from pandemic, lifting Christmas spirits



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch' on OTT for the week ending December 30

Retaining its practice of mid-week releases, from Wednesday, Netflix will have ‘7 Women And A Murder’. . (Image credit: Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Facing COVID surge, China expanding hospitals, ICUs

A worker in protective overalls controls the line outside the fever clinic at a hospital in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

China is hardening its position along LAC; US Secretary of Defense

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks during a plenary session at the 19th International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-la Dialogue, Asia's annual defense and security forum, in Singapore, Saturday, June 11, 2022. (AP /Danial Hakim)

US ready to provide Pakistan with funds to enhance border security: Foreign Minister

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (AP file photo)

Sri Lankan Parliament meets to announce president's vacancy

Sri Lanka's Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana speaks during a press conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (PTI)

Wickremesinghe elected new Sri Lankan president; protesters demand his resignation

President elect Ranil Wickremesinghe greats supporters upon his arrival at a buddhist temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (AP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->