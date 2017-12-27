Why hasty with me? Nawaz blames treason case against Musharraf for ouster

The former prime minister also questioned the courts saying, ‘Will we see any court hold Musharraf accountable for his crimes he asked and responded to his own question, saying: I am hopeful one day this will happen.’ (Photo: ANI)

Lahore: Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said that a treason case against former President Pervez Musharraf by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government was the reason behind his ouster.

The Dawn quoted Sharif as saying at the PML-N social media convention in Model Town that, "We got a treason case registered against Musharraf for abrogating the Constitution. But his case is still pending and a verdict came in my case in haste."

On July 28, the Pakistan Supreme Court had disqualified Sharif from holding the office of prime minister and asked the National Accountability Bureau to file references against the Sharif family in connection with the corruption case against them.

The former prime minister also questioned the courts saying, "Will we see any court hold Musharraf accountable for his crimes he asked and responded to his own question, saying: I am hopeful one day this will happen."

Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz in her father's support said, "When he (Nawaz) got registered a case against Musharraf, sit-ins (PTI and PAT Islamabad sit-ins in 2014) began against him.

Then came the News Leaks and Panama Papers case and finally he was disqualified on an Iqama (work permit). This happened to my father because he did not bow. It was easy for him to choose an easy path but he didn't."

The apex court also directed the trial court to decide the references within six months.

Sharif, his sons Hasan and Hussain, daughter Maryam, son-in-law Capt (retd) Mohammad Safdar and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar are facing multiple corruption references in the accountability court.