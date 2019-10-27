World Neighbours 27 Oct 2019 US envoy visit over ...
World, Neighbours

US envoy visit over restarting peace talk, say Afghan officials

PTI
Published Oct 27, 2019, 5:29 pm IST
Updated Oct 27, 2019, 5:29 pm IST
Khalilzad's visit to Kabul follows a meeting in Moscow he held with representatives of China, Russia, and Pakistan
US Special Representative Zalmay Khalizad. (Photo: Twitter)
 US Special Representative Zalmay Khalizad. (Photo: Twitter)

Kabul: An Afghan politician confirms that US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad is in Afghanistan's capital for his first visit since talks between the US and Taliban collapsed last month.

Sayed Hamid Gailani, leader of the National Islamic Front of Afghanistan, posted on his Twitter account late Saturday that he met with Khalilzad and his team in Kabul to discuss the country's recent presidential elections and peace efforts.

 

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, an Afghan official also confirmed Sunday that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had met with Khalilzad.

He said that the meeting took place at the presidential palace on Saturday. Khalilzad's visit to Kabul follows a meeting in Moscow he held with representatives of China, Russia, and Pakistan, over restarting peace talks to end Afghanistan's 18-year-old war.

...
Tags: zalmay khalizad
Location: Afghanistan, Kabol, Kabul


Latest From World

The war monitor said the airborne operation in Barisha, a small village in northwestern Syria near the border with Turkey, targeted senior IS members. (Representational Image)

US helicopters dropped forces in suspected Syria Baghdadi kill op: War Monitor

Photo: Representational image

Separatists clash with police in Barcelona after huge rally

Australia's most notorious serial killer Ivan Milat, whose murder of seven young backpackers in the 1990s terrified the country, has died in hospital, officials said Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Australian backpacker killer Ivan Milat, sentenced for life, dies in jail

US President Donald Trump had directed his former Defence Secretary James Mattis to

Trump asked aide to ‘screw Amazon out’ of defence contract: report



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: IAF helicopters evacuate crashed civilian chopper from Kedarnath

With only foot track connectivity to Kedarnath, it was not feasible to transport the wreckage to a lower region. (Photo: ANI)
 

Jays x-Five review: Astonishingly cheap

Dressed in all black, these headphones ooze substance.
 

Hundreds visit to Australia’s Uluru for last ever climb atop the sacred monolith

A permanent ban on scaling Uluru -- also known as Ayers Rock -- comes into place Saturday in line with the long-held wishes of the traditional Aboriginal owners of the land, the Anangu. (Photo: File)
 

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

The Union Culture Ministry organised the e-auction from September 14 to sell a total of 2,772 mementos gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
 

Toyota to launch a compact electric car in India

The EV will be shared by Toyota and Suzuki for India.
 

Watch: Snake eating dead snake gets stung by wasp

It seems that the circle of life caught on in the video shared by Evangeline Cummings on Twitter. (Photo: Screengrab/)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Indian Army chief 'provoking war' through 'irresponsible' statements: Pak Army

General Bipin Rawat. (Photo: ANI)

Pakistan PM issues orders to keep Maryam Nawaz with father Nawaz Sharif in hospital

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (Photo: File)

India, Pakistan sign agreement to operationalise Kartarpur Corridor

The agreement signing ceremony took place at the Kartarpur Zero Point at the Pakistan-India border in Narowal. (Photo: File)

TikTok star's video inside foreign office of Imran Khan goes viral on Internet

Hareem, who has over a million fans on the social media video app was seen roaming around the high-security office and even sitting down in the chair used by the foreign minister. (Photo: ANI)

This B'desh MP hired 8 lookalikes to sit for her exams, expelled from university

Nusrat could not be reached for comment. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham