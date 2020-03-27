World Neighbours 27 Mar 2020 China and US should ...
World, Neighbours

China and US should unite in fight against Covid19: Xi Jinping

AFP
Published Mar 27, 2020, 12:35 pm IST
Updated Mar 27, 2020, 1:01 pm IST
The two countries have clashed in recent weeks over the virus, but Xi said China "wishes to continue sharing all information with the US"
Xi Jinping. AP Photo
 Xi Jinping. AP Photo

Beijing: China and the United States should "unite to fight" the deadly coronavirus pandemic that has ravaged the globe, said President Xi Jinping in a call with his US counterpart on Friday, according to state media.

The two countries have clashed in recent weeks over the virus, but Xi told President Donald Trump that China "wishes to continue sharing all information and experience with the US," said state broadcaster CCTV.

 

The two leaders appeared to strike a conciliatory tone after Trump and his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo angered Beijing this month by repeatedly referring to "the Chinese virus" when discussing the COVID-19 outbreak first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Earlier this month a foreign ministry spokesman in Beijing also suggested in a tweet that the US military brought the virus to Wuhan.

Friday's call also took place as the US overtook China as the country with the most coronavirus cases -- the pathogen has now infected more than 82,400 people in the world's largest economy.

Xi said Sino-US relations were at a "critical juncture", CCTV said, adding that cooperation was mutually beneficial and "the only right choice."

"I hope that the US will take substantive actions to improve Sino-US relations, and both sides can work together to strengthen cooperation in fighting the epidemic," he said.

Some provinces, cities and companies in China have provided medical supplies and support to the US as well, Xi added.

...
Tags: china-us ties, chinese president xi jinping, china covid-19, coronavirus outbreak


Latest From World

Lit by police lights, South African Defense Forces patrol downtown Johannesburg, South Africa. AP Photo

Covid19: South Africa records first two deaths, cases rise to 1,000

Commuters wear face masks on the Mass Rapid Transit train as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus in Singapore

Singaporeans could face jail time under new social distancing rules

Aerial view of the Candelaria church and the empty Presidente Vargas avenue in downtown Rio de Janeiro, Brazil . AFP Photo

Brazil's Bolsonaro exempts Churches from lockdown, says virus a tactic by Satan

Prime minister Narendra Modi interacts with fellow world leaders during the virtual G20 Summit, to advance a coordinate global response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (PTI)

G-20 plans to inject USD 5 trillion into global economy



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Only imported cases in China, Hubei opens borders

Representational image (AP)

India in touch with families of those killed and injured in Kabul terror attack

Sikh temple in Afghanistan after attack (AFP)

UN condemns terrorist attack on Sikhs in Afghanistan

Family members cry after an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan,on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 (AP)

Sharif asks people to obey govt amid coronavirus outbreak

File Photo

Covid19: No new domestic cases reported in China for the third day in a row

A woman wearing a face mask takes photos of cherry blossoms in Nanjing in China's eastern Jiangsu province. AFP Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham