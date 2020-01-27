World Neighbours 27 Jan 2020 Death toll in global ...
Death toll in global spread of coronavirus touches 81

AFP
Published Jan 27, 2020, 2:59 pm IST
Updated Jan 27, 2020, 3:44 pm IST
Canada has reported a “presumptive” case of the virus in a man who returned to Toronto from Wuhan
People line up to buy face masks at a pharmacy in Shanghai, on Monday. China on Monday expanded sweeping efforts to contain a viral disease by extending the Lunar New Year holiday to keep the public at home and avoid spreading infection. AP photo
 People line up to buy face masks at a pharmacy in Shanghai, on Monday. China on Monday expanded sweeping efforts to contain a viral disease by extending the Lunar New Year holiday to keep the public at home and avoid spreading infection. AP photo

BEIJING:  A virus similar to the SARS pathogen has claimed 81 lives since emerging in a market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, and spread around the world.
Here are the places that have confirmed cases of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus:

China
As of Monday, more than 2,700 people have been infected across China, the bulk of them in and around Wuhan. Nearly all of the 81 who have died were in that region, but officials have confirmed at least five deaths elsewhere.
In Hong Kong, eight people are known to have the disease. Of those, six arrived via a newly built high-speed train terminal that connects with the mainland.

 

France
There are three known cases of the coronavirus in France, the first European country to be affected by the outbreak. One person is sick in Bordeaux and another is ill in Paris. A third person, a close relative of one of the other two, has also been confirmed to have the virus.
All three had recently travelled to China and have been placed in isolation.

Japan
Japan's health authorities confirmed the country's fourth case on Saturday: a man in his 40s, visiting Japan from Wuhan, who is in hospital in a stable condition.
Another man was hospitalised on January 10, four days after his return from a visit to Wuhan.
And a further two people from the Chinese city -- a man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s -- have also been treated in hospital for fever.

Australia
Australia confirmed its fifth case of the virus on Monday -- a 21-year-old woman who recently arrived in Sydney on a direct flight from Wuhan. She is being treated in a Sydney hospital.
One man in Melbourne and three men in Sydney earlier tested positive and were being treated in hospital isolation units after also arriving in the country from Wuhan.

United States
The US has confirmed five cases of the virus in patients who had recently entered the country from Wuhan.
A man aged in his 30s reported himself to authorities on January 19 after returning to his home near Seattle.
On Friday, public health authorities said the virus had been detected in a Chicago woman in her 60s, and on Saturday a traveller from Wuhan in California was confirmed as the third infected person on US soil.
A second case was confirmed in California on Sunday, along with one in Arizona.

Canada
Canada has reported a “presumptive” case of the virus in a man who returned to Toronto from Wuhan.
The patient is aged in his 50s and has been placed in isolation.

Malaysia
Malaysia confirmed its fourth case on Sunday. All are Chinese nationals on holiday from Wuhan who arrived in the country from Singapore.
A 66-year-old woman and two boys, aged two and 11, were in stable condition, Malaysia's health minister said Saturday.
The latest confirmed case is a 40-year-old man who entered the country on a bus with a Chinese tour group.

Nepal
Nepal said a 32-year-old man arriving from Wuhan had the disease.
The patient, who was initially quarantined, recovered and was discharged.

Singapore
Singapore announced its fourth case of the coronavirus on Sunday. All four patients had arrived in the city-state from Wuhan over the last week.

South Korea
South Korean media reported the country's fourth case on Monday.
The latest patient is a 55-year-old Korean man who returned from Wuhan on January 20. He was quarantined and tested after experiencing symptoms.
The other patients include two South Korean men, both aged in their 50s and working in Wuhan, who returned to the country earlier this week.
Seoul reported the nation's first case on January 20 -- a 35-year-old woman who flew in from Wuhan.

Taiwan
Taiwan has uncovered four cases so far -- the latest a woman in her fifties who was in Wuhan for a sight-seeing tour and returned home voluntarily on January 25

Thailand
Thailand has detected eight cases so far -- three are receiving treatment in hospital and five have been discharged, according to the health minister's statement.
All the infected persons are Chinese nationals, except for a 73-year-old Thai woman who came back from Wuhan this month.

Vietnam
Vietnam confirmed two cases of the virus on Thursday. An infected man from Wuhan travelled to Ho Chi Minh City earlier this month and passed the virus on to his son.

