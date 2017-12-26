Kulbushan Jadhav meets wife, mom from behind glass screen

Jadhav and his family sat across divided by a glass barrier which the officials said was necessitated due to security threats. (Photo: DC)

Islamabad: Convicted Indian national Kulbushan Jadhav’s wife and mother met him on Monday along with Pakistani and Indian diplomats here.

The meeting was arranged at the foreign ministry and the “guests” were given VVIP protocol, which invited all-round criticism.

A contingent of media representatives covered every development despite the fact that they were not allowed to speak to the duo from India.

An agency report in Mumbai quoted Jadhav’s friends, neighbours and well-wishers saying they were relieved to see the former Naval commander “looking fit and fine” during his interaction with his family adding that he appeared emotional as he talked to them.]

Dr Fareha Bugti attended the meeting for Pakistan while India’s Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh represented his country. They were, however, not allowed to sit close enough to listen to the family’s conversation. The two, wife Chetankul and mother Avanti, arrived at Benazir Bhutto Interna-tional Airport via Emira-tes Airlines flight EK-612 in the morning and left the same day. All roads leading towards diplomatic enclave were closed and red zone area was sealed temporarily with barriers. 500 police officials were appointed for security.

A day before the much- hyped meeting, Foreign office spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal had said hanging Jadhav did not suit Pakistan as his existence would keep the case alive. The spokesperson said Pakistan was in no hurry to execute the alleged Indian spy as he still had his mercy appeal pending before the army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Pak says Jadhav-kin meet not the last one

“Even if the army chief rejects his appeal, he can still file another appeal with the President (Mamnoon Hussain). The Army chief can take a decision in minutes or years. Same is the case with the President. His (Jadhav’s) existence is better than his death for us. This will keep the case alive. Or he will vanish like Ajmal Kasab (who was executed by India for alleged role in 2008 Mumbai attacks),” said the spokesperson.

He said the delay in Jadhav’s execution is not to bargain for Colonel Mohammed Habib (retd) release.

On Monday, briefing the reporters after Jadhav’s meeting with his family, Dr Faisal said that ‘convicted Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav’ was the face of Indian terrorism. Jadhav’s meeting with his family, he said, was a positive gesture from Pakistan’s side as the country had nothing to hide.

The spokesperson noted that the Indian government had not provided an explanation as to how an Indian passport was used with a fake name.

Dr Faisal maintained Indian media was allowed to be part of this meeting however, there was no response.

“This meeting was not done to win at the International Court of Justice rather it was just to show that Pakistan thoroughly believes in basic human rights.”

“Jadhav’s wife wanted to speak to the media,” he said adding, the family was not allowed to meet Jadhav physically as security was paramount. “There was a partition between the two parties in the meeting due to security reasons,” he added.

On Jadhav’s medical condition, the spokesperson said that detailed reports vividly show that he was in perfect health.

Responding to a question, Faisal said that this will not be the last time that the family is meeting Jadhav, they will be given permission later on too. He said that this is not providing consular access but only on a categorical basis.

The foreign ministry also issued a video clip where Jadhav thanked the government of Pakistan for arranging the meeting with his family.