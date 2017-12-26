search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Neighbours

Hafiz Saeed opens poll office of banned JuD in Lahore

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHAFQAT ALI
Published Dec 26, 2017, 12:30 am IST
Updated Dec 26, 2017, 3:30 am IST
“We did not provide him security as JuD is a banned organisation,” a senior police officer said.
Hafiz Saeed
 Hafiz Saeed

Islamabad: Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Mohammed Saeed has opened a JuD election office in the political vicinity of Lahore’s NA-120 constituency.

Saeed confirmed that JuD would contest the 2018 general elections under the banner of the Milli Muslim League (MML). Senior officials of police said the MML had earlier contested in the same constituency.

 

“We did not provide him security as JuD is a banned organisation,” a senior police officer said.

The government has requested a court in Islamabad not to consider MML’s plea seeking its registration as a political party, saying the group would breed violence and extremism in politics.

The interior ministry made it clear that the state will not allow mainstreaming of jihad outfits.

The NA-120 seat fell vacant because of the disqualification of former PM Nawaz Sharif in the Panama Papers case.

Saeed said India was forcing Pakistan to abandon the Kashmir cause. “This is the right time to enter politics to persuade the world by establishing an independent foreign desk to highlight the Kashmir cause,” he said.

Tags: hafiz saeed




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore undecided over Virat Kohli retention?

The new IPL policy will see teams pay the highest amount from the guideline or actual price, meaning more money spent on retentions. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma: From Italy wedding, Finland honeymoon to Mumbai reception

After Italy wedding, Finland honeymoon and Delhi reception, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma will host wedding reception in Mumbai, which is expected to be attended by Bollywood biggies, Indian cricket team stars and industrialists. (Photo: Twitter / Instagram / PTI)
 

Christmas 2017: Real-life Santa leaves wads of cash for over 60 houses

The cash-filled envelopes had a simple message: 'Jesus loves you'. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Mum shocked when pup she gifts daughter has both private parts

The condition, which sees Emily Scott’s pet having both male and female private parts is extremely rare. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma reception: Here are all the details of Mumbai event

After a grand reception in New Delhi, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are gearing up to host the Mumbai wedding reception at the St Regis hotel in Lower Parel, Mumbai on Tuesday, December 26. (Photo: PTI)
 

ICC Twenty20 Rankings: India move up to 2nd spot, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah slip

India have moved up from their pre-series tally of 119 points to 121 points. They have leapfrogged England, New Zealand and the West Indies to move from fifth to second position in the list, which is led by Pakistan with 124 points. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Not last: Pak after Kulbhushan Jadhav meets mother, wife in Islamabad

Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal also said that Kulbhushan Jadhav was the face of ‘Indian terrorism’ in Pakistan. (Photo: DC)

Kulbhushan Jadhav thanks Pakistan govt in new 'confessional' video

Kulbhushan Jadhav, on Monday met his wife and mother in Islamabad after 21 months of his arrest in Pakistan on charges of espionage. (Photo: ANI)

6 killed in suicide bomb attack in Afghanistan, ISIS claims responsibility

Security forces have swarmed the area, closing off the main road leading to the building. (Photo: AFP)

The pillage of an existence: Rohingya massacre survivors tell stories

The aid group Doctors Without Borders estimates 6,700 Rohingya civilians were killed in the first month of reprisals alone, and human rights groups have documented three large-scale massacres. (Photo: AFP)

Name's Azhar and he’s not a global terrorist: China blocks India’s move again

The issue of China blocking the listing of Masood Azhar at the United Nations is expected to come up in Friday's 20th round of India-China border talks in New Delhi. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham