search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Neighbours

After USD 6 billion funding from ‘friendly’ Saudis, Pak PM now looks to China

AFP
Published Oct 26, 2018, 10:47 am IST
Updated Oct 26, 2018, 10:47 am IST
Foreign affairs ministry said Khan would meet with Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang on the November 2-5 trip which will take in Beijing.
The confirmation of Khan’s first visit to China as premier comes days after Pakistan secured USD 6 billion dollars in funding from Saudi Arabia to help stave off a widening balance of payment crisis. (Photo: File)
 The confirmation of Khan’s first visit to China as premier comes days after Pakistan secured USD 6 billion dollars in funding from Saudi Arabia to help stave off a widening balance of payment crisis. (Photo: File)

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit China next week, authorities said Thursday, as the former cricketer mounts a desperate search for funds to prop up the nation’s dire finances.

The confirmation of Khan’s first visit to China as premier comes days after Pakistan secured USD 6 billion dollars in funding from Saudi Arabia to help stave off a widening balance of payment crisis.

 

Khan said in a televised address Wednesday that he was working to nail down Saudi-style financing packages from two additional, unnamed countries to reduce the size of a potential loan from the International Monetary Fund.

The foreign affairs ministry said Khan would meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang on the November 2-5 trip which will take in Beijing and the commercial hub of Shanghai.

 “The visit will provide an opportunity for the two countries to review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations with special reference to CPEC,” foreign ministry spokesman Muhammad Faisal told AFP, referring to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

CPEC is a multi-billion-dollar infrastructure project aimed at building energy and transport links connecting the western Chinese region of Xinjiang with the Arabian Sea via Pakistan.

However, given Pakistan’s deteriorating finances, in recent months there have been concerns that portions of the ambitious agreement may have to be scaled down.

Analysts said Khan will be pushing for financial assistance from Beijing during the visit.

 “Pakistan would certainly like China to play its role in supporting our balance of payments and this is going to be one major subject of discussions,” said economist Salman Shah.

“China has been providing financial support to Pakistan in difficult times and this will not be something new if they come forward this time also.” Since taking power in August, Khan has sought loans from “friendly” countries like Saudi Arabia, vowed to recover funds stolen by corrupt officials, and embarked on a series of populist austerity drives to raise cash.

Pakistan has gone to the IMF repeatedly since the late 1980s.

The last time was in 2013, when Islamabad got a USD 6.6 billion loan to tackle a similar crisis.

...
Tags: imran khan, pakistan economic crisis, xi jinping, cpec
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: MS Dhoni's epic reaction after hitting a six leaves fans gushing

Despite Dhoni’s inability to stay till the end and finish the innings, he brought back memories with a huge six which was followed by a reaction that had everyone gushing. (Photo: Twitter)
 

New Hyundai Santro vs Maruti WagonR: variants comparison

Without further ado let’s find out which of the two hatchbacks deserves your hard earned money.
 

Australia’s same-sex penguin couple become parents

The pair have bonded, Hannan, Sea Life's penguin department supervisor said. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ @sydneyaquarium)
 

Check out the most intriguing smartphones of 2018

This year is no different, and we have seen a fair share of interesting hardware so far.
 

Should India get credit for Da Vinci's 'Vitruvian Man'?

Da Vinci himself credits 1st century BC Roman architect and engineer Marcus Vitruvius Pollio, as the first exponent of this idea, in his 13-30 BC book, Des Architectura.
 

Tigers not all alike: Big cat populations dwindling, just six sub-species remain

Three other tiger subspecies have already gone extinct: the Caspian, Javan and Bali tigers. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

All corrupt leaders in Pakistan will go to jail: PM Imran Khan

Urging the nation to not be dismayed by the economic difficulties, he said his government was cracking down against corruption and money laundering. (Photo: File)

Saudi Arabia offers USD 6 billion to Pakistan amid economic crisis

Imran Khan attended a Saudi investment conference, boycotted by others over Khashoggi's killing. (Photo: AFP)

Pak to launch aggressive campaign against India over Indus Water Treaty: report

Pakistan's Commissioner on Permanent Indus Water Commission Syed Mehr Ali Shah said the Indian water commissioner had promised on the conclusion of the August 29-30 annual meeting to arrange a visit to the 1,000MW Pakal Dul and 48MW Lower Kalnai in Jammu and Kashmir in the last week of September. (Representational Image)

Pakistan PM 'desperate' for loans, heads for Saudi meet boycotted by others

Islamabad has already asked the IMF to open negotiations for the country's second potential bailout in five years. (Photo: File)

Imran Khan calls for dialogue with India to resolve Kashmir dispute

'Strongly condemn the new cycle of killings of innocent Kashmiris....by Indian security forces,' Khan tweeted. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham