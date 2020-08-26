155th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,239,096

47,452

Recovered

2,468,688

43,164

Deaths

59,645

765

Maharashtra70382351479022794 Tamil Nadu3913033324546721 Andhra Pradesh3716392782473460 Karnataka2918262044394958 Uttar Pradesh1923821401072987 Delhi1640711477434330 West Bengal1418371112922851 Bihar124827104531644 Telangana11168885223780 Assam9262073091252 Gujarat87846703502908 Odisha8423156925481 Rajasthan7265056794973 Kerala5950438853235 Haryana5546045405613 Madhya Pradesh54421412311246 Punjab43284283571129 Jammu and Kashmir3377625594638 Jharkhand3111821025335 Chhatisgarh2205413424206 Uttarakhand1552910912207 Goa1413810909148 Puducherry108596942164 Tripura8917634173 Manipur5362371322 Himachal Pradesh3714358428 Nagaland371423968 Arunachal Pradesh331224275 Chandigarh3035164637 Meghalaya19767898 Sikkim14469343 Mizoram9534610
World Neighbours 26 Aug 2020 Sri Lanka will adopt ...
World, Neighbours

Sri Lanka will adopt an 'India first approach': Foreign Secretary Jayanath Colombage

PTI
Published Aug 26, 2020, 7:10 pm IST
Updated Aug 26, 2020, 7:10 pm IST
Commenting on the Chinese investment in Hambantota port, Colombage said Sri Lanka had offered it to India first
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa (PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa (PTI)

Colombo: Sri Lanka will adopt an "India first approach" as its new foreign policy plank and protect New Delhi's strategic security interests, the country's Foreign Secretary Jayanath Colombage has said as he sought to allay concerns amid China's growing presence in the island nation.

Admiral Colombage became the first-ever foreign secretary from a military background when he was appointed by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to head the Foreign Ministry on August 14.

 

In an interview published by Daily Mirror on Wednesday, Colombage said Sri Lanka is to adopt an India first approach' as its new regional foreign policy plank.

"That means Sri Lanka will not do anything harmful to India's strategic security interests," said Colombage, who was the chief of the Sri Lanka Navy between 2012-14 and later became a foreign policy analyst mostly on the Chinese initiatives in Sri Lanka and the immediate region.

Colombage said that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa would have an India first approach as the key to strategic security.

 

"China is the second-largest economy and India is considered the sixth-largest. In 2018 India was the world's fastest-growing economy. That means we are between two economic giants," he said.

"Sri Lanka cannot afford, should not afford and will not afford any particular country to use it as a staging area to do anything against another country especially so India," he said.

Commenting on the Chinese investment in the southern port of Hambantota, Colombage says that Sri Lanka had offered India Hambantota first.

"India did not undertake it for whatever reason, then it went to a Chinese company," he said.

 

"Now we have given 85 per cent stake of Hambantota port to China Merchant Holding Company. That should be limited to commercial activities. It is zero for military purposes," he said.

Colombage said that despite opposition from port worker trade unions, President Rajapaksa would go ahead with the memorandum of cooperation signed with India on the Colombo Port's Eastern terminal.

Colombo Port is the largest and busiest port in Sri Lanka. Located on the southwestern shores on the Kelani River, it serves as an important terminal in Asia due to its strategic location in the Indian Ocean.

 

The previous Sirisena government had signed a "memorandum of cooperation" (MOC) with India and Japan for a tripartite effort to develop the terminal which is located just next to the USD 500 million Chinese-run Colombo International Container Terminal.

"The President has said that he is ready to honour the agreement. As per the new guidance of the President, no national asset is given with total control to any country," he said.

Colombage said that the Rajapaksa foreign policy shift would mean that Sri Lanka would not be anymore reliant on a West-oriented policy.

 

The most dynamic foreign office officials would be posted in Sri Lanka's neighbourhood, in the Middle East, Bangladesh, Africa and ASEAN in line with the new foreign policy shift where the emphasis would be on the neighbourhood.

China has been making significant forays into Sri Lanka, especially in the defence field. Beijing's activities have caused regional concerns, especially in India.

Sri Lankan in 2017 handed over the Hambantota port to China on a 99-year lease.

There are regional concerns, mostly from India, that China may make a military presence at Hambantota, located on a key sea international shipping route.

 

...
Tags: india first approach, foreign secretary jayanath colombage, gotabaya rajapaksa, chinese investment, colombo port, hambantota port


Latest From World

The University of Cambridge on Wednesday confirmed plans to begin trials of a potential new vaccine not only against COVID-19 but all coronaviruses that may spill over from animals to humans in the future. (Representational Image: AP)

Cambridge University to start trials for one vaccine that can fight all coronaviruses

Beachgoers enjoy a hot day in the sun at a beach in Bormes-les-Mimosas, southern France. (AP File)

French government defends freedom of topless sunbathing

Demonstrators protest near the Kenosha County Courthouse during a third night of unrest. (AFP)

Gunfire kills one as Wisconsin protests turn to chaos

Wang Xining, the Chinese Embassy in Australia's deputy head of mission (AP)

Et tu, Brute?: Envoy says Australia betrayed China by pushing for virus origin probe



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Pakistan lodges protest with India over Bengaluru riots

Residents walk past charred remains of vehicles vandalised by a mob over a social media post, allegedly by a relative of a Congress MLA, in Bengaluru. (PTI)

What's behind China's record floods?

The Leshan Giant Buddha surrounded by floodwaters following heavy rains in Leshan in China's southwestern Sichuan province. (AFP)

Pakistan says Dawood Ibrahim's name in list is based on UN data

Dawood Ibrahim. (File)

China approves emergency usage of COVID-19 vaccines by select domestic companies

Recipients who got their first dose revealed they had few adverse reactions and none reported a fever. (AFP)

China successfully launches new optical remote-sensing satellite

Sunday's launch was the 343rd mission of the Long March rocket series. (SpaceNews)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham