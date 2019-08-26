World Neighbours 26 Aug 2019 Pakistan PM Imran Kh ...
Pakistan PM Imran Khan to address nation on Kashmir issue today

ANI
Published Aug 26, 2019, 3:37 pm IST
Updated Aug 26, 2019, 3:37 pm IST
This was announced by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan.
 Pakistan has been rattled by the Indian government's move to strip the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and has found itself completely isolated. (Photo: File)

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to address the nation on the Kashmir issue on Monday.

This was announced by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan. However, the time of the address was not disclosed.

 

"PM will address the nation today on the issue of Kashmir," she tweeted.

The address assumes significance as it comes in the backdrop of tensions between India and Pakistan after New Delhi earlier this month abrogated Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and divided the former state into two Union Territories.

Pakistan has been rattled by the Indian government's move to strip the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and has found itself completely isolated. The country has tried to internationalise the matter but has been snubbed on all fronts.

The international community has made it clear that the Kashmir issue is strictly New Delhi's internal matter.

The Pakistan government has downgraded bilateral ties with India in the wake of the decision and said it will consider all steps to counter what it described "illegal steps" taken by New Delhi.

Tags: pakistan, imran khan, article 370, kashmir issue
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad


