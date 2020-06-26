94th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

491,170

18,185

Recovered

285,671

13,983

Deaths

15,308

401

Maharashtra147741774536931 Delhi73780447652428 Tamil Nadu7097739999911 Gujarat29578215061754 Uttar Pradesh2019313119611 Rajasthan1629612840379 West Bengal1564810190606 Madhya Pradesh125959619542 Haryana124637380198 Telangana113644688230 Andhra Pradesh108844988136 Karnataka105606672170 Bihar8488648056 Assam664740349 Jammu and Kashmir6549396790 Odisha5962429124 Punjab47693192120 Kerala3727194123 Uttarakhand2691175836 Jharkhand2261160512 Tripura129510261 Manipur10563540 Goa8393352 Himachal Pradesh8394748 Puducherry5021879 Chhatisgarh4233296 Chandigarh4043066 Nagaland3551600 Arunachal Pradesh172421 Mizoram145300 Sikkim85390 Meghalaya46421
World Neighbours 26 Jun 2020 Pakistan says they a ...
World, Neighbours

Pakistan says they are worried about being dragged into India-China clash

REUTERS
Published Jun 26, 2020, 3:44 pm IST
Updated Jun 26, 2020, 3:44 pm IST
The three nuclear-armed neighbours all have historic disputes over high-altitude border demarcation in the Himalayas
Activists of Gujarat's Karni Sena organisation shout slogans while holding a poster with the image of Chinese President Xi Jinping during an anti-China demonstration in Ahmedabad on June 24, 2020. (AFP)
 Activists of Gujarat's Karni Sena organisation shout slogans while holding a poster with the image of Chinese President Xi Jinping during an anti-China demonstration in Ahmedabad on June 24, 2020. (AFP)

Islamabad: Pakistan has accused old rival India of trying to distract the attention of its people by expelling Pakistani diplomats after Indian forces got a “battering” at the hands of Chinese troops in a clash on their disputed Himalayan border.

Pakistan is concerned about the tension after the June 15 clash in the Ladakh region, in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed, in particular about the possibility Pakistan could get dragged in, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said.

 

“Things have deteriorated, things are very delicate,” Qureshi told Reuters in an interview at his ministry in Islamabad late on Thursday.

The three nuclear-armed neighbours all have historic disputes over high-altitude border demarcation in the Himalayas.

For years, confrontation between India and Pakistan has been seen as the most dangerous of the disputes but the violence between Indian and Chinese forces has renewed alarm about theirs too.

Qureshi denounced India’s announcement on Tuesday that it would expel half the staff in Pakistan’s embassy in New Delhi over spying, saying India was trying to divert attention at home.

“The accusations were baseless,” he said.

“They have no answers for the battering they got in Ladakh, so to quell the domestic dissent they want to refocus,” he said.

India’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Qureshi said he was concerned that India could try to get Pakistan involved in the regional tensions with a “false flag operation” - an incident staged to provide a pretext for action.

He said he feared any Indian “misadventure” in Pakistan’s territory would prompt Pakistan to respond with force.

Qureshi said Pakistan backed the position of its ally China over Ladakh and he had recently had a call with China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, who had expressed appreciation for that position.

China and Pakistan have long had close diplomatic and economic ties.

China has pledged about $60 billion for projects in Pakistan central to China’s Belt and Road initiative to develop land and sea trade routes across Asia and beyond.

...
Tags: india china face-off, india china standoff, pakistani diplomats, distraction, india neighbours, ladakh border, india border dispute


Latest From World

US President Donald Trump speaks following a tour of Fincantieri Marinette Marine in Marinette, Wisconsin.(AFP)

Trump administration asks Supreme Court to axe Obamacare

Healthcare workers from University of South Florida (USF) Health administer coronavirus testing at the Lee Davis Community Resource Center on June 25, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (AFP)

Virus taking stronger hold in the US

Representatiional Image. (PTI)

Chartered ship with 673 Indian fishermen leaves Iran for Tamil Nadu

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. (AP)

Mexican president slammed after comments on women staying at home



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Not in favour of escalating tensions with India, says Pakistan

Pakistani Prime Minister addresses the Parliament in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Photo released by the Press Information Department)

Pakistan took 'modest steps' to restrain India-focused militant groups: US report

An Army vehicle arrives at the spot of encounter with militants at Pampore in Pulwama District of South Kashmir. (PTI)

Pakistani plane crashed because pilots were talking about coronavirus

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane came down among houses on May 22 after both engines failed as it approached Karachi airport, killing all but two people on board. (AP)

COVID-19 impact may kill 8 lakh kids in South Asia: UNICEF

Children of stranded migrant workers wait to board a special train to Bihar state from MGR central railway station after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Chennai. (AFP)

China puts blame on India for border clash

Indian Army chief MM Naravane interacting with soldiers at forward posts in Ladakh. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham