Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
World Neighbours 26 May 2019 Imran Khan warns aga ...
World, Neighbours

Imran Khan warns against risk of war in Asia, Middle East amid Iran tensions

REUTERS
Published May 26, 2019, 9:36 am IST
Updated May 26, 2019, 9:36 am IST
Tehran has distanced itself from the bombings, but the United States has sent a aircraft carrier and an extra 1,500 troops to the Gulf.
Imran Khan, who has been seeking to improve Pakistan's strained relations with neighbour Iran, said he was concerned about the rising tensions in the Gulf' (Photo:File)
 Imran Khan, who has been seeking to improve Pakistan's strained relations with neighbour Iran, said he was concerned about the rising tensions in the Gulf' (Photo:File)

Islamabad: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan warned against the risk of conflict in the region, following a visit to Islamabad by Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif as tensions between Washington and Tehran escalated.

Strains have increased between Iran and the United States, which is a firm backer of Tehran's regional rival Saudi Arabia, in the wake of this month's attack on oil tankers in the Gulf region that Washington has blamed on Iran.

 

Tehran has distanced itself from the bombings, but the United States has sent a aircraft carrier and an extra 1,500 troops to the Gulf, sparking concerns about the risks of conflict in a volatile region.

Also Read: Iran foreign minister Javad Zarif visits Iraq to discuss tension with US

Imran Khan, who has been seeking to improve Pakistan's strained relations with neighbour Iran, said he was concerned about the "rising tensions in the Gulf", but did not specifically name the United States or Saudi Arabia.

US President Donald Trump sends 1,500 troops to Middle East as tensions with Iran continue to rise.

Tensions between the US and Iran are rising as Trump sends 1,500 troops to the Middle East and pushes through the sale of billions of dollars' worth of arms to Saudi Arabia.

"He underscored that war was not a solution to any problem," Khan's office said in a statement late on Friday, citing the premier.

"Further escalation in tensions in the already volatile region was not in anyone's interest. All sides needed to exercise maximum restraint in the current situation."

Washington has been seeking to increasingly tighten sanctions against Iran, as relations continue to worsen under President Donald Trump.

At the end of the two-day visit to Pakistan, Zarif told Iranian state-run newswire IRNA that US allegations against Tehran were increasing tensions.

Also Read: Show respect, Iran tells US; rejects talks

"These actions are also a threat to global peace and stability," he said.

Earlier this month, four tankers, including two belonging to Saudi Arabia, were bombed near the United Arab Emirates' Fujairah emirate, one of the world's largest bunkering hubs, located just outside the Strait of Hormuz.

Washington has accused Iran's Revolutionary Guards of carrying out the attacks, and the Trump administration has declared a national security-related emergency that would clear the sale of billions of dollars' worth of weapons to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other countries, bypassing congressional approval.

Pakistan's relations with Iran have also been strained in recent months, with both sides accusing each other of not doing enough to stamp out militants allegedly sheltering across the border.

...
Tags: us-iran tensions, donald trump, imran khan
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

According to highly places sources in the police department, the coastal police stations and coastal district police chiefs have been alerted. (Representational Image)

ISIS boat reportedly sets off from Sri Lanka, Kerala coast on high alert

About a dozen contenders in total are thought to be considering a tilt at the leadership. (Photo:AP)

Race to replace Theresa May as UK PM heats up

Riding on muscular nationalism and a strident anti-Congress plank spearheaded by Prime Minister Modi, the BJP on Thursday got an overwhelming majority in the Lok Sabha. (Photo:AP)

China wishes to work with PM Modi again, after victory in polls

Pope Francis says every child is a gift that changes the history of a family. (Photo:AP)

Pope Francis condemns abortion, says use amounts to hiring of ‘paid killer’



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pope Francis condemns abortion, says use amounts to hiring of ‘paid killer’

Pope Francis says every child is a gift that changes the history of a family. (Photo:AP)
 

Muslim family names newborn son 'Narendra Modi' in UP

The infant's mother Menaj Begum also hailed the governance of the Narendra Modi government and expressed hope of being benefited by the next government's schemes. (Photo: ANI)
 

Here are some hilarious election result-themed memes

From comparing Indian politicians to 'Game of Thrones' characters to taking a jibe at Farhan Akhtar's late reaction tweet, memesters left no stone unturned. (Photo: ANI)
 

Warner, Smith booed by crowd in warm-up match against England

There were scattered boos when opening batsman Warner walked out to bat along with captain Aaron Finch in the warm-up match after Australia lost the toss. (News.com.au/Twitter)
 

Man slapped a staggering 52 times by girlfriend

An investigation by the police showed that the man had been slapped 52 times by the woman. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Congress worker loses bet to BJP mate on poll results, shaves off head

Sen, who shaved his head in front of the people of Harana village in Rajgarh, attributed this defeat to party's unfulfilled promise of loan waivers to the farmers. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Pakistan got USD 6.5 billion loan from China in April: Report

In the fresh disclosure, the Chinese foreign loans from July through April FY19 surged to USD 6.56 billion, according to the finance ministry's documents. (Photo:AP)

DNA test confirms death of Sri Lanka Easter blasts mastermind

Zahran, the mastermind behind the Easter blasts, led the attack on the Shangri-La hotel and was accompanied by a second bomber identified as Ilham Ahmed Ibrahim. (Photo: File)

Bangladesh gets tough on Pakistan; restrict visa issuance to its citizens

Sources in Pakistan say the Bangladesh High Commission visa section in Islamabad has been closed since Monday afternoon. (File Photo)

'Mother of satan' bombs reveal external meddling in SL easter attacks: Investigators

Sri Lankan detectives say the National Thowheeth Jama'ath (NTJ), local militants blamed for the attacks. (Photo:AP)

Catholic schools safe to re-open; says Sri Lankan Army

'In some places children will not attend classes in their uniforms,' the spokesman said. (Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham