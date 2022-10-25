  
World Neighbours 25 Oct 2022 Cyclone Sitrang hits ...
World, Neighbours

Cyclone Sitrang hits Bangladesh, hundreds of thousands of people evacuated

AFP | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 25, 2022, 7:30 am IST
Updated Oct 25, 2022, 7:30 am IST
Dark clouds hover in the sky as a fisherman folds his fishing net, ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Sitrang, in South 24 Parganas district. (PTI Photo)(
 Dark clouds hover in the sky as a fisherman folds his fishing net, ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Sitrang, in South 24 Parganas district. (PTI Photo)(

PATUAKHALI, Bangladesh: Cyclone Sitrang slammed into densely-populated, low-lying Bangladesh late Monday, killing at least five people as authorities fearing heavy rain and storm surge rushed to move hundreds of thousands out of the system's path.

Sitrang, packing winds of 80 kilometers (50 miles) per hour, made landfall along the Chittagong-Barisal coast around 9:00 pm (1500 GMT), government meteorologist Abul Kalam Mallick told AFP.

The storm was moving swiftly over the country's southern region and its outer bands were already impacting Dhaka, hundreds of kilometers away from the Bay of Bengal, with trees uprooted and roads flooded in the capital.

Mallick said some coastal towns had received nearly 294 milimetres (12 inches) of rainfall.

At least five people had been killed in the districts of Barguna, Narail, Sirajganj and the island district of Bhola, disaster ministry control room spokesman Nikhil Sarker told AFP.

"The casualties may rise as we are hearing from our officials from some other districts as well," he said.

Cyclones -- the equivalent of hurricanes in the North Atlantic or typhoons in the Northwest Pacific -- are a regular and deadly menace on the coast of the northern Indian Ocean where tens of millions of people live.

But scientists say climate change is likely making them more intense and frequent, and Bangladesh is already rated by the United Nations as one of the countries most affected by extreme weather events since the turn of the century.

Most worrying for authorities was the predicted storm surge of up to three metres (10 feet) above normal tide levels, which could inundate areas home to millions of people.

About 33,000 Rohingya refugees from Myanmar, controversially relocated to a storm-prone island in the Bay of Bengal, were advised to remain indoors.

The newly-formed silt island of Bhashan Char, where Bangladesh has been relocating Rohingya refugees to alleviate overcrowding in their refugee camps, was expected to be hit by heavy rains and strong winds.

"The Bhashan Char shelters are protected by a 19-feet-high embankment. Still, we asked people to stay at home," a senior security officer told AFP from the island.

The government had hoped to evacuate about 2.5 million other people ahead of the storm, the country's disaster management minister Enamur Rahman told reporters earlier Monday.

"The evacuation has already begun from the morning," the minister said, adding that more than 7,000 shelters have been readied in an effort to keep casualties to a minimum.

At least 250,000 people had already been evacuated from coastal districts to cyclone shelters by the afternoon, two regional administrators told AFP.

Tens of thousands of volunteers were mobilised for the effort, said a spokesman for the local chapter of the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society.

"We have already evacuated the most vulnerable people, especially those who live in remote islands and river banks and those who live in flimsy houses," Aminul Ahsan, regional administrator of Barisal, told AFP.

"In some places we have used force to bring people to cyclone shelters. It is for their own safety," another regional administrator said.

The Red Crescent Society has mobilised tens of thousands of volunteers to help villagers evacuate, spokesman Shahinur Rahman said.

India evacuations

In the neighbouring eastern Indian state of West Bengal, several thousand people were also being evacuated as a precaution, with more than 100 relief centres opened, officials said.

"A special squad is making a round-the-clock vigil along the coastline of the state," West Bengal government minister Arup Biswas said.

"Fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea. Ferry services have also been suspended," he said.

In 2020, Cyclone Amphan, only the second "super cyclone" ever recorded over the Bay of Bengal, killed more than 100 people in Bangladesh and India, and affected millions.

Last year, more than a million people were evacuated along India's east coast before Cyclone Yaas battered the area with winds gusting up to 155 kilometres an hour -- equivalent to a Category 2 hurricane.

The 1970 Bhola cyclone, one of the world's worst natural disasters, killed several hundred thousand people in Bangladesh -- then known as East Pakistan -- and India.

In recent years, better forecasting and more effective evacuation planning have dramatically reduced the death toll from such storms.

...
Tags: cyclone sitrang, cyclone sitrang hits bangladesh
Location: Bangladesh, Dhaka


Horoscope 25 October 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From World

US Vice President Kamala Harris (L), US President Joe Biden (C) and US First Lady Jill Biden (R) watch dancers perform as they host a reception to celebrate Diwali in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 24, 2022. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)

Bidens host largest ever Diwali reception at White House

Rishi Sunak, front-runner to the British PM post (Photo: AP)

Rishi Sunak set to become first Indian-origin PM of United Kingdom

Rishi Sunak addresses Conservative Party members during a Conservative leadership election hustings at Wembley Arena in London. (AP/file photo)

Rishi Sunak declares candidacy to be new UK PM and 'fix economy'

Chinese President Xi Jinping waves at an event to introduce new members of the Politburo Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Xi Jinping secures third term as China leader: State media



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Xi Jinping secures third term as China leader: State media

Chinese President Xi Jinping waves at an event to introduce new members of the Politburo Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Sri Lanka imposes social media ban after child hunger posts

Sri Lankan lawyers display placards with slogans demanding the protection of the right of expression during a protest outside courts complex in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Gotabaya Rajapaksa to return to Sri Lanka on Aug 24: Report

Former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa (R) arrives at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok on August 11, 2022. (Tananchai KEAWSOWATTANA / THAI NEWS PIX / AFP)

Sri Lanka declares state of emergency after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees

Sri Lankan protesters storm prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe 's office, demanding he resign after president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled amid economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Wickremesinghe elected new Sri Lankan president; protesters demand his resignation

President elect Ranil Wickremesinghe greats supporters upon his arrival at a buddhist temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (AP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->