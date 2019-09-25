20 killed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir earthquake

The depth of the quake, which occurred at 4.02 pm (local time), was at 10 kilometres. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

Islamabad: A powerful 5.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and several cities in the north-eastern parts of the country on Tuesday, killing at least 20 people and wounding over 300 others.

According to US Geological Survey, the epicentre of the quake was near New Mirpur in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), which was severely affected by the quake. The depth of the quake, which occurred at 4.02 pm (local time), was at 10 kilometres.

PoK information minister Mushtaq Minhas told the media that 20 people were killed and over 300 injured in Mirpur and surrounding areas due to the powerful quake.

Pakistan meteorological department's earthquake centre said the 5.8-magnitude earthquake was located near the mountainous city of Jehlum in Punjab province.

However, minister for science Fawad Chaudhry said that the intensity of the quake was 7.1.

Some houses collapsed in Mirpur following the earthquake, Deputy Commissioner Raja Qaiser said. Parts of a mosque also collapsed in the area. Emergency has been declared in hospitals across PoK.

TV channels showed the footage of heavily damaged roads in Mirpur, with many vehicles overturned. Several cars fell into the deep cracks on the roads.

The building of the state-run Broadcasting House in Mirpur was badly damaged.

The quake was powerful and created panic as people ran out of building, eyewitnesses said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is in New York to attend the UN General Assembly session, expressed grief over the loss of human life.

He directed all the concerned departments to provide immediate assistance to the quake-hit areas. Pakistan's major water reservoir Mangla Dam located near Mirpur remained safe, officials said. Mangla dam power house has been closed, cutting off 900 MW power supply.