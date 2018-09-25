search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Neighbours

Imran Khan criticised by Oppn for offering to hold talks with India: report

PTI
Published Sep 25, 2018, 3:51 pm IST
Updated Sep 25, 2018, 3:51 pm IST
Pakistan Senate’s former chairman Mian Raza Rabbani of PPP said that Imran Khan’s offer for talks to India was incomprehensible.
Khan had written the letter in response to PM Modi’s letter to him on August 18 in which the Indian leader had conveyed commitment to pursue 'meaningful' and 'constructive' engagement with Pakistan and emphasising the need to work for a terror-free South Asia. (Photo: File)
 Khan had written the letter in response to PM Modi’s letter to him on August 18 in which the Indian leader had conveyed commitment to pursue 'meaningful' and 'constructive' engagement with Pakistan and emphasising the need to work for a terror-free South Asia. (Photo: File)

Islamabad: Opposition lawmakers have criticised Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for offering to re-start talks with India on key issues, including terrorism and Kashmir, without taking Parliament into confidence, a media report said Tuesday.

Senate, the upper house of parliament, met Monday evening and among other issues discussed the government’s efforts to revive talks with India.

 

In the letter dated September 14, the cricketer-turned-politician, who became the prime minister last month, proposed a meeting between Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York this month.

Khan had written the letter in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s letter to him on August 18 in which the Indian leader had conveyed commitment to pursue “meaningful” and “constructive” engagement with Pakistan and emphasising the need to work for a terror-free South Asia.

Pakistan Senate’s former chairman Mian Raza Rabbani of Pakistan Peoples Party said that Khan’s offer for talks to India was incomprehensible given the situation in Kashmir.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s letter to Khan was ceremonial in nature, but an offer of dialogue was made in the letter written in response to it.

He also objected to the language used in Khan’s letter that Pakistan was “ready to discuss terrorism”.

Senator Abdul Ghafoor Haidri of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl questioned as to how a single individual could offer dialogue to India.

He criticised Khan for writing a letter to his Indian counterpart without taking parliament into confidence. He advised Khan to tread carefully, saying that the prime minister was taking decisions in haste which lacked vision.

Responding on behalf of government, Pakistan information minister Fawad Chaudhry explained that Khan’s letter to PM Modi was in response to a communication he received from him. He said Pakistan wanted to find a solution to all bilateral disputes with India, including the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

 “The two countries have been fighting for seventy years and we can continue to fight for another seventy years if India wants,” he remarked and warned that a nuclear war — if it broke out — would mean devastation in the subcontinent.

Faisal Javed of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf regretted that efforts were being made for point-scoring on the issues which required a complete unity in the ranks of the political class.

“We need to project Pakistan’s narrative,” he stressed.

Tags: imran khan, kashmir issue, shah mehmood qureshi, pm modi, terrorism
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Asia Cup 2018: MS Dhoni leads India for 200th time as captain, Twitter goes berserk

The Jharkhand wicket-keeper batsman had stepped down as India's limited-overs captain in January 2017 with Virat Kohli being announced as his successor. (Photo: AFP)
 

World first: 3 paralysed people walk thanks to implants that respond to thoughts

Earlier, scientists believed that networks of neurons below a spinal cord injury were unable to function after someone was left paralyzed. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern makes history with baby at UN assembly

Interestingly, Gayford also posted an image on social media, flashing Ardern's dummy identity card with a picture of Neve, describing her as 'New Zealand first baby.' (Photo: ANI)
 

10 words to put on dating profile to guarantee a right-swipe

While there were varying words for male and female users, ‘music’ and ‘gym’ appeared in both lists.
 

Ducati drives in 959 Panigale Corse at Rs 15.2 lakh

Italian super bike maker Ducati on Tuesday launched the 959 Panigale Corse in India priced at Rs 15.2 lakh (ex-showroom).
 

Being around someone sick can make you smell

You can smell when you are around sick people. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Sri Lanka will urge UN to remove war crime charges against its troops: Prez

Addressing the media persons here Friday, Sirisena said he would use his address at the UN general assembly later this month to make a case for removal of war crimes charges. (Photo: File)

‘ISI world’s best intel agency, our first line of defence’, says Pak PM Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan told ISI officials that his govt and people of country firmly stood behind the armed forces and intelligence agencies. (Photo: File | AP)

Pakistan denies opening Afghan trade route for India

Pakistan does not allow India to use the land route for trading with Afghanistan, arguing that 'technical and strategic' issues connected to transit trade should be resolved first. (Photo: PTI)

Parole of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, son-in-law extended by 3 days

Kulsoom was diagnosed with lymphoma last year, barely a month after Nawaz was removed from office by the Supreme Court, which ordered him to face trial in an anti-corruption court. (Photo: AFP)

Taliban say they're ready for second round of talks

The official, who spoke to The Associated Press from Qatar, where the Taliban maintain a political office, said they are waiting on Washington for a second meeting date. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham