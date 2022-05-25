World Neighbours 25 May 2022 Sri Lanka PM Ranil W ...
World, Neighbours

Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed Finance Minister by Prez Gotabaya

PTI
Published May 25, 2022, 12:38 pm IST
Updated May 25, 2022, 12:38 pm IST
Wickremesinghe relies on all political parties to support him in his immediate task of reviving the ailing economy
Ranil Wickremesinghe (Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)
 Ranil Wickremesinghe (Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)

Colombo: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was appointed Finance Minister of the debt-ridden country on Wednesday by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, an official statement said.

Wickremesinghe, 73 was sworn in as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stability and National Policies.

 

The five-time prime minister was re-appointed to the job on May 12 following the political circus precipitated by the unprecedented economic crisis in the island's history.

He replaced Mahinda Rajapaksa who resigned to make way for his brother's plan to appoint an all-party interim government to handle the economic crisis.

Wickremesinghe's office said during the two weeks he had been at the helm he had reestablished the island's foreign relations, taken steps for constitutional reform with the draft of the 21 amendments to the constitution, ensured fuel supplies and has been making preparations for an interim budget.

 

Wickremesinghe with just his seat in the 225-member assembly relies on all political parties to support him in his immediate task of reviving the ailing economy.

Sri Lanka declared bankruptcy in mid-April saying it was unable to meet its international debt payments this year.

The country has just started negotiations with the IMF for a possible bailout which the Rajapaksa administration had been ignoring.

Wickremesinghe took over at a time when street protests were raging against the government for its mishandling of the economy.

A predominant youth protest has continued since April 9 urging for the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa as president.

 

However, Gotabaya has refused to resign.

Sri Lanka is near bankruptcy and has severe shortages of essentials from food, fuel, medicines and cooking gas to toilet paper and matchsticks. For months, people have been forced to stay in long lines to buy the limited stocks.

Sri Lanka has suspended repayment of about USD 7 billion in foreign loans due this year out of USD 25 billion to be repaid by 2026. The country's total foreign debt is USD 51 billion.

The island nation however is in need of USD 4-5 billion bridging finance to arrest the crisis where shortages of essentials had led to street rioting.

 

Sri Lanka's economic crisis has created political unrest with a protest occupying the entrance to the president's office demanding his resignation continuing for the past 40 days. The crisis has already forced prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, the elder brother of the president, to resign on May 9.

An inflation rate spiralling towards 40 per cent, shortages of food, fuel and medicines and rolling power blackouts have led to nationwide protests and a plunging currency, with the government short of the foreign currency reserves it needed to pay for imports.

 

...
Tags: prime minister ranil wickremesinghe, sri lanka economic crisis, president gotabaya rajapaksa
Location: Sri Lanka, Western, Colombo


Latest From World

Law enforcement personnel walk outside Uvalde High School after shooting a was reported earlier in the day at Robb Elementary School, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (William Luther/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

Texas school massacre: 19 children, 2 adults shot dead, several critical

A port worker stands by a ship that carried emergency supplies granted as humanitarian aid by Tamil Nadu government to Sri Lankan people at a port in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka hikes fuel prices to record high

US President Joe Biden attends a press conference at the Akasaka Palace in Tokyo on May 23, 2022. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

China 'flirting with danger', US would defend Taiwan if Beijing invades: Biden

Namal Rajapaksa (ANI)

'India big brother to Sri Lanka': Namal Rajapaksa thanks India for humanitarian aid



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

'India big brother to Sri Lanka': Namal Rajapaksa thanks India for humanitarian aid

Namal Rajapaksa (ANI)

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns after violent clashes

Mahinda Rajapaksa (Photo: AFP)

World Bank ready to provide emergency support to Sri Lanka: Report

A member of Sri Lanka's opposition political party National People's Power waves country's national flag as he participates in an anti-government protest rally in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka hikes fuel prices to record high

A port worker stands by a ship that carried emergency supplies granted as humanitarian aid by Tamil Nadu government to Sri Lankan people at a port in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Sri Lanka announces default on all external debt

Sri Lankans demanding president Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign over the debt-ridden country's worst economic crisis protest in the rain outside the president's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->