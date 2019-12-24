World Neighbours 24 Dec 2019 Imran Khan govt deni ...
Imran Khan govt denies Maryam Nawaz travel permit

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHAFQAT ALI
Published Dec 24, 2019, 4:34 am IST
Updated Dec 24, 2019, 4:34 am IST
Dr Babar Awan said Maryam’s application for removal of her name from the Exit Control List (ECL) had been rejected by the federal cabinet.
 Maryam Nawaz (Photo: ANI)

Islamabad: Pakistan government has decided not to lift travel ban on key Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Maryam Nawaz, a close aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan said Monday.

PTI leader Dr Babar Awan said Maryam’s application for removal of her name from the Exit Control List (ECL) had been rejected by the federal cabinet’s sub-committee that deals with such cases.

 

“The sub-committee has decided against allowing a convict to leave Pakistan. There is no such provision in the law. If anyone wants this condition included then the matter will have to be taken up in parliament,” said Dr Awan.

The cabinet sub-committee was directed by the Lahore High Court to review Maryam’s plea seeking the return of her passport and one-time permission to fly to London for six weeks to see her ailing father, Nawaz Sharif.

