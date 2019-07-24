Kashmiri carried out Pulwama, Pakistan had no role to play: Imran Khan

Speaking on arrest of Mumbai attacks mastermind and Jamaat-ud Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed, Khan said it was in the interest of Pakistan that 'we do not allow any armed militant groups to operate' in our country. (Photo: AFP)

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday claimed that the Pulwama terror attack was an “indigenous” incident. He said that Pakistan came into picture because terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed the responsibility for the attack and is based in his country and in Kashmir.

Khan said: “It was a Kashmiri boy radicalised by the brutality of the security forces. He blew himself up. But because this group claimed responsibility, which was in India as well, Jaish-e-Mohammed is operating in India — but Pakistan suddenly came in the limelight.”

Speaking on arrest of Mumbai attacks mastermind and Jamaat-ud Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed, Khan said it was in the interest of Pakistan that "we do not allow any armed militant groups to operate" in our country.

"The country has had enough of militant groups. Pakistan is now determined. We would not be disarming them if the security forces were not behind this decision," he said.

Early this year, tensions flared up between India and Pakistan after a suicide bomber of terror group Jaish-e-Muhammed attacked the convoy of CRPF personnel in Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Khan, who was currently on a three-day official visit to the US, met President Donald Trump — the first face-to-face interaction between the two leaders — on Monday in the White House. He described the meeting as very successful, which has reset the bilateral relationship.