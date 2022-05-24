World Neighbours 24 May 2022 Crisis-hit Sri Lanka ...
World, Neighbours

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka hikes fuel prices to record high

AFP
Published May 24, 2022, 12:15 pm IST
Updated May 24, 2022, 12:15 pm IST
The price of diesel was raised from Rs. 289 to Rs. 400 a litre, while the cost of a litre of petrol was increased from 338 to 420 rupees
A port worker stands by a ship that carried emergency supplies granted as humanitarian aid by Tamil Nadu government to Sri Lankan people at a port in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
 A port worker stands by a ship that carried emergency supplies granted as humanitarian aid by Tamil Nadu government to Sri Lankan people at a port in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

COLOMBO: Cash-strapped Sri Lanka sharply hiked fuel prices on Tuesday to a record high, causing further pain to the country's 22 million people in its worst crisis since independence.

The South Asian island nation has suffered months of dire shortages and anti-government protests, which turned deadly earlier in May with at least nine people killed.

 

Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said a newly appointed "economic war cabinet" on Monday approved the new rates to stem huge losses at the state-run Ceylon Petroleum Corp.

The price of diesel, commonly used in public transport, was raised from 289 rupees ($0.80) to 400 rupees a litre, a 38-percent jump, while the cost of a litre of petrol was increased from 338 to 420 rupees.

Diesel prices have increased 230 percent and petrol has gone up 137 percent in the past six months. Both are in short supply and motorists have to queue, sometimes for days, to fill up.

 

An acute foreign exchange shortage has led to widespread scarcity of fuel, food and medicines while the population are suffering lengthy electricity blackouts and high inflation.

The census office reported Monday that the country's overall inflation last month was a staggering 33.8 percent year on year, with food inflation at an even higher 45.1 percent.

However, an economist at the Johns Hopkins University, Steve Hanke, who tracks prices in the world's trouble spots, said Sri Lanka's inflation was even higher than officially reported.

 

"Using high-frequency data and the purchasing power parity technique, I accurately measure inflation at 122 percent year on year," Hanke said, referring to March inflation, which was officially 21.5 percent.

"Inflation is crushing the poorest in Sri Lanka," he added.

Sri Lanka last month announced a sovereign default on its $51 billion foreign debt and is in talks with the International Monetary Fund to secure a bailout.

The government imposed a broad import ban in March 2020 to save foreign currency as dollar inflows slowed.

 

The local currency has lost its value rapidly. A US dollar bought 200 rupees in March, but the exchange rate has now deteriorated to 360 rupees to the dollar.

The pandemic compounded the country's economic woes triggered by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's drastic tax cuts in 2019 as part of his election pledge.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe took office last week after the protest violence forced the resignation of his predecessor Mahinda Rajapaksa, the brother of the president.

Protesters are continuing to demand the president quit, and the country is still without a finance minister to conduct urgent bailout talks with the IMF.

 

...
Tags: sri lanka economic crisis, sri lanka crisis, sri lanka fuel price
Location: Sri Lanka, Western, Colombo


Latest From World

US President Joe Biden attends a press conference at the Akasaka Palace in Tokyo on May 23, 2022. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

China 'flirting with danger', US would defend Taiwan if Beijing invades: Biden

Namal Rajapaksa (ANI)

'India big brother to Sri Lanka': Namal Rajapaksa thanks India for humanitarian aid

Ukrainian servicemen sit in a bus after leaving Mariupol's besieged Azovstal steel plant, near a penal colony, in Olyonivka, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine. (AP Photo)

In biggest victory yet, Russia claims to capture Mariupol

(L-R) Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Labour party leader Anthony Albanese. (Photo: AFP and Twitter)

Quad meet puts Aussies in a fix



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

China Covid death toll rises as Beijing warns of 'grim' situation

A worker sprays disinfectant on a truck at a food production facility in Shanghai, China Friday, April 22, 2022. (Zhang Jiansong/Xinhua via AP)

'India big brother to Sri Lanka': Namal Rajapaksa thanks India for humanitarian aid

Namal Rajapaksa (ANI)

Sri Lanka lifts curfew imposed after violent protests outside President's residence

People clash with riot police as they demonstrate outside Sri Lanka's president home demanding his resignation amid an unprecedented economic crisis in Colombo, on March 31, 2022. (AFP)

Sri Lanka president set to name new Prime Minister

Ranil Wickremesinghe (Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)

Sri Lankan Prez sacks brother and Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa

Sri Lankans protest demanding president Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->