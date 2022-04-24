World Neighbours 24 Apr 2022 China Covid death to ...
World, Neighbours

China Covid death toll rises as Beijing warns of 'grim' situation

AFP
Published Apr 24, 2022, 1:20 pm IST
Updated Apr 24, 2022, 1:20 pm IST
Shanghai has been almost entirely locked down since the start of the month, snarling supply chains, with many people confined to their homes
A worker sprays disinfectant on a truck at a food production facility in Shanghai, China Friday, April 22, 2022. (Zhang Jiansong/Xinhua via AP)
 A worker sprays disinfectant on a truck at a food production facility in Shanghai, China Friday, April 22, 2022. (Zhang Jiansong/Xinhua via AP)

SHANGHAI: Shanghai reported 39 Covid deaths Sunday, its highest daily toll despite weeks of lockdowns, while China's capital Beijing warned of a "grim" situation with rising infections.

The world's second-largest economy has been struggling to stamp out its worst outbreak in two years with a playbook of harsh lockdowns and mass testing as it sticks to a strict zero-Covid policy, taking a heavy toll on businesses and public morale.

 

The cosmopolitan business hub of Shanghai has been almost entirely locked down since the start of the month, snarling supply chains, with many residents confined to their homes for even longer as it became the epicentre of the outbreak.

China's biggest city only announced its first fatalities from the outbreak on April 18, despite reporting thousands of cases each day in recent weeks.

It reported 39 more deaths on Sunday, National Health Commission data showed, bringing its total toll to 87, while the country logged nearly 22,000 new local virus cases.

 

Shanghai's previous highest daily toll since lockdown was 12, reported a day earlier.

The city of 25 million has struggled to provide fresh food to those confined at home, while patients have reported trouble accessing regular medical care as thousands of health staff were deployed for Covid testing and treatment.

Health officials have warned of the particular risks of Covid to the country's older and largely unvaccinated population, saying the average age among fatalities in Shanghai's outbreak was 81.

Five of those who died had been vaccinated, though authorities have said the deaths involved people who had severe underlying diseases and who were in critical condition.

 

Doubts have been raised over the efficacy of China's homegrown vaccines, and Beijing has not imported any foreign-made jabs.

Online backlash

Censors have battled to scrub an online backlash against the prolonged lockdown in Shanghai, including the rapid censorship of a viral video by residents outlining their daily challenges to eat and access essential services.

On Saturday evening, a residential building fire sparked fear and criticism on social media, given that many exits in compounds have generally been sealed as part of Covid controls.

 

Meanwhile 22 more infections were reported in Beijing, after warnings from an official on Saturday that the city must take urgent action.

Health official Pang Xinghuo said preliminary observations suggested Covid had been "spreading invisibly" within the capital for a week now, affecting "schools, tour groups and many families".

"The risk of continued and hidden transmission is high, and the situation is grim," Tian Wei of Beijing's Municipal Party Committee told a press briefing.

"The whole city of Beijing must act immediately."

 

Targeted lockdowns have already been imposed on some communities where Covid cases have been found, while some fitness studios in the capital said they were suspending classes indefinitely.

Beijing has also imposed tight controls on entry to the city, with travellers required to have a negative Covid test from within 48 hours.

People who have travelled to cities or counties where just a single Covid case has been reported in the past two weeks are barred entry.

...
Tags: china covid-19 cases, china covid update, shanghai covid cases
Location: China, Shanghai


Latest From World

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (AP)

Blinken to visit Kyiv on Sunday: Zelensky

Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, speaks during a meeting of the UN Security Council, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

UN chief to meet with Putin, Zelenskyy to press for peace

European Council President Charles Michel, center, looks at destroyed vehicles as he is given a tour of the region of Borodyanka, Ukraine. (Dario Pignatelli/European Council via AP)

Some civilians leave as Russians tighten noose on Mariupol

A member of Sri Lanka's opposition political party National People's Power waves country's national flag as he participates in an anti-government protest rally in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

World Bank ready to provide emergency support to Sri Lanka: Report



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

World Bank ready to provide emergency support to Sri Lanka: Report

A member of Sri Lanka's opposition political party National People's Power waves country's national flag as he participates in an anti-government protest rally in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Pak Parliament's crucial session to decide fate of PM Khan adjourned temporarily

Police officers stand guard to ensure security outside the National Assembly, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appoints new Cabinet of 17 ministers

Protesters take part in a demonstration against the economic crisis at the entrance of the president's office in Colombo on April 17, 2022, demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over the country's crippling economic crisis. (ISHARA S. KODIKARA / AFP)

Sri Lanka lifts curfew imposed after violent protests outside President's residence

People clash with riot police as they demonstrate outside Sri Lanka's president home demanding his resignation amid an unprecedented economic crisis in Colombo, on March 31, 2022. (AFP)

Imran Khan loses majority as MQM strikes deal with opposition

Imran Khan along with other lawmakers, gestures upon his arrival to address the supporters of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party during a rally in Islamabad. (Aamir QURESHI / AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->