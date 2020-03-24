World Neighbours 24 Mar 2020 Sharif asks people t ...
Sharif asks people to obey govt amid coronavirus outbreak

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHAFQAT ALI
Published Mar 24, 2020, 11:27 pm IST
Updated Mar 24, 2020, 11:27 pm IST
While putting forward demands, Sharif requested the government to provide pakistan safety kits to doctors
Islamabad: Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) president Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday appealed the nation to act on the directives issued by the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) in order to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Speaking at a news conference in Lahore, the Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) said that Pakistan is facing the biggest challenge of coronavirus but we have to fight it by keeping themselves clean.

 

“We should avoid doing politics on the current scenario and also refrain from using such words which can divide the nation,” he requested. 

While putting forward demands in the wake of prevailing situation, Shehbaz Sharif has requested the government to provide 10,000 safety kits to the doctors and make coronavirus tests free of cost for the common men. Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has extended prayers to the nation, he told.

The PML-N president has hoped that the government will take timely steps to contain the virus. We have to fight this disease and deteriorating economy at the same time, he stated.

The federation should decrease the oil prices by Rs 70 to Rs 80 and financially help the daily wagers. There must be sufficient number of ventilators at hospitals to handle the situation, he went on to say.

