search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Neighbours

Pakistan in denial mode after inclusion into ‘terror’ list

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHAFQAT ALI
Published Feb 24, 2018, 7:39 am IST
Updated Feb 24, 2018, 7:55 am IST
Ahsan Iqbal said there was no official intimation of FATF decision yet.
Pakistan Interior minister Ahsan Iqbal
 Pakistan Interior minister Ahsan Iqbal

Islamabad: Pakistan was on Friday in a denial mode as the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) decided to place it back on its terrorist financing watch-list.
The decision is a blow to both Pakistan’s economy and its strained relations with the United States. Reports after the FATF meeting in Paris said Pakistan will be included in the list in June this year. Earlier in the week China, Turkey, and the Gulf Cooperation Council were opposing the US-led move against Pakistan but by Thursday night both China and Saudi Arabia dropped their opposition.

In a message posted on Twitter, interior minister Ahsan Iqbal said there was no official intimation of FATF decision yet and “we should not speculate till official statement is released”. He also thanked Turkey for its support. The move comes days after reports that Pakistan had been given a three-month reprieve before being placed on the list, which could hamper banking and hurt foreign investment.

 

Foreign office spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal responded, saying “Pakistan has serious concerns over and objections to the introduction of this new nomination procedure which is unprecedented and in clear violation of established rules/practices of FATF.” He said most of the concerns raised by the US side regarding deficiencies in the anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism regime had already been addressed in 2015 when Pakistan got an exit from the ‘grey list’.

Tags: financial action task force, ahsan iqbal




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Visakhapatnam – Beat the Budget with Air Asia

Soar into the land beyond dreams with AirAsia
 

Here’s the weather forecast for 3rd South Africa vs India T20 in Cape Town

Showers could be expected early morning from 10-11 am at the venue, but with the match starting at 6 pm, conditions are expected to be sunny. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Samsung’s Rs 35,900 S7 Edge now rivals the OnePlus 5T, Honor View 10

If you are tired of the usual array of flagship killers such as the OnePlus 5T and Honor View 10, the S7 Edge should be a breath of fresh air with its flagship-class offerings for a relatively affordable price.
 

OnePlus 6 previewed: iPhone X-like notch, dual camera and more

Leaked renders of Oppo R15 (credit: Weibo)
 

Video: This veteran actor tried to kiss Mahira or she smartly ducked it? Both react

Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan in a still from 'Raees.'
 

Sony's new Xperia XZ2 with Snapdragon 845: Renders leaked

Sony's new Xperia XZ2 (credit: Evan Blass)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

In a big blow, international watchdog places Pak on terror ‘grey list’: report

Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif tweeted on Tuesday, ‘Our efforts paid, FATF Paris 20 Feb meeting conclusion on the US-led motion to put Pakistan on the watch list.’ (Photo: File)

PLA troops along India border get US-style combat gear for future conflicts: report

The western theatre command looks after the security along the 3,488 km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India. (Photo: AFP/File)

India, China, Nepal should step up interaction for 'win-win outcomes': Beijing

Expectations are high in China about Oli's government as he signed the Transit Treaty with Beijing during his first stint as prime minister in 2015 to end dependence on India for his landlocked country to revive the dam. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

US for ‘Pak on terror watchlist’, global watchdog gives 3-month pardon instead

Pakistan has been given a three-month reprieve by a global watchdog over a US-led motion to put the South Asian country on a terrorist financing watchlist, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif said. (Photo: AP)

A game changer: In a first, Pak to recruit Transgender Hajj volunteers

Joining the Pakistan Boy Scouts Association, transgender youth would get social acceptance, attain confidence, feel secure and move forward. (AP/ Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham