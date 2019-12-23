World Neighbours 23 Dec 2019 Pakistan govt may li ...
World, Neighbours

Pakistan govt may lift travel ban for Maryam Nawaz

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 23, 2019, 3:21 am IST
Updated Dec 23, 2019, 3:21 am IST
Sources said that the suggestions will be presented in Federal Cabinet session on Tuesday.
Maryam Nawaz Sharif. (Photo: AP)
 Maryam Nawaz Sharif. (Photo: AP)

Islamabad: Pakistan government on Sunday prepared recommendations over removal of Pakistan Muslim League) vice-president Maryam Nawaz’s name from Exit Control List (ECL).

Sources said that the suggestions will be presented in Federal Cabinet session on Tuesday. The Lahore High Court (LHC) will hear the petition filed by PML-N to exclude Maryam’s name from no-fly list on Monday.

 

On December 9, LHC had declared Maryam Nawaz’s petition seeking removal of her name from Exit Control List (ECL) as inadmissible and directed her to approach the interior ministry.

...
Tags: maryam nawaz


Latest From World

The FATF has sent in the questionnaire in response to a report Pakistan had submitted to the global watchdog on December 3. (Photo: ANI)

FATF asks Pak to take strict action against banned terror outfits

The appointment of Marrero, 56, as head of government is part of a process of decentralization and generational change from the revolutionary old guard that is aimed at extending and protecting Communist Party rule. (Photo: AP)

Manuel Marrero becomes Cuba's first Prime Minister in over 40 years

The amended Citizenship Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) are India's

‘Worrisome’, could affect neighbours: B'desh on citizenship law protests

The report notes that 18 of the 33 individuals who committed abuses are still part of the organisation. (Photo: Representational)

175 children abused by Mexican branch of Catholic Church: report



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
 

8-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns USD 26 million in year

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform's highest earner in 2018, with USD 22 million, according to Forbes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

Pervez Musharraf was born in Delhi on 11 August 1943 to Urdu-speaking parents who migrated to Pakistan after the partition in 1947. (Photo: File)
 

Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the still from 'Nok Jhok' song.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

FATF asks Pak to take strict action against banned terror outfits

The FATF has sent in the questionnaire in response to a report Pakistan had submitted to the global watchdog on December 3. (Photo: ANI)

'Drag his body, hang for 3 days if...' Pak courts order on Musharraf

He was indicted on March 31, 2014, and the prosecution had tabled the entire evidence before the special court in September the same year. (Photo: File)

Pak Armed Forces express 'pain and anguish' on Pervez Musharraf's death sentence

The court on November 19 concluded the trial proceedings in the case against Musharraf for abrogating the constitution and declaring a state emergency on November 3, 2007. (Photo: File)

Democracy has won, remarks Bilawal Bhutto on Musharraf verdict

Bilawal Bhutto

Pak court sentences Pervez Musharraf to death

Pervez Musharraf
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham