Pakistan govt may lift travel ban for Maryam Nawaz

Islamabad: Pakistan government on Sunday prepared recommendations over removal of Pakistan Muslim League) vice-president Maryam Nawaz’s name from Exit Control List (ECL).

Sources said that the suggestions will be presented in Federal Cabinet session on Tuesday. The Lahore High Court (LHC) will hear the petition filed by PML-N to exclude Maryam’s name from no-fly list on Monday.

On December 9, LHC had declared Maryam Nawaz’s petition seeking removal of her name from Exit Control List (ECL) as inadmissible and directed her to approach the interior ministry.