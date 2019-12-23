World Neighbours 23 Dec 2019 Anti-terror watchdog ...
World, Neighbours

Anti-terror watchdog's 150 questions to Pakistan on terror groups' fronts

PTI
Published Dec 23, 2019, 8:50 am IST
Updated Dec 23, 2019, 8:50 am IST
According to officials, Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed-led Jamat-ud Dawah network includes 300 seminaries and schools.
Pakistan submitted a report comprising answers to 22 questions to the FATF on December 6. (Photo: File)
 Pakistan submitted a report comprising answers to 22 questions to the FATF on December 6. (Photo: File)

Islamabad: A global watchdog for terror financing has sought clarifications and data from Pakistan on actions taken by it against madrassas belonging to the banned outfits, weeks after the country submitted a report detailing steps taken to curb terrorism and money laundering.

The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which kept Pakistan on the Grey List for an extended period till February 2020, had warned in October that Islamabad would be put on the Black List if it did not comply with the remaining 22 points in a list of 27 questions.

 

Pakistan submitted a report comprising answers to 22 questions to the FATF on December 6.

In response to the report, the FATF Joint Group has sent 150 questions to Pakistan, seeking some clarifications, updates and most importantly actions taken against the madrassas belonging to the proscribed outfits.

"We did receive a response from the FATF on our compliance report through an email in which they raised a set of 150 questions. Some of them are seeking more data, some clarifications, and most importantly questions related to madrassas and actions taken against them having affiliation with proscribed outfits," a report by The News quoted a top official source as saying.

According to officials, Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed-led Jamat-ud Dawah network includes 300 seminaries and schools.

In March 2019, Punjab police said that government seized control of 160 madrassas, 32 schools, two colleges, four hospitals, 178 ambulances and 153 dispensaries associated with the JuD and its so-called charity wing Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) in province.

At least 56 madrassas and facilities being run by the JuD and FIF in southern Sindh province were also taken over by authorities in the same month.

Saeed-led JuD is believed to be the front organisation for the Lashkar-e-Taiba which is responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The US declared the LeT as a foreign terrorist organisation in June 2014.

Pakistan has been given January 8, 2020 deadline to respond to the 150 questions, the official said on Saturday.

The next FATF meeting is scheduled to be held from January 21 to 24 in Beijing where Pakistan will be given an opportunity to defend the points in the report.

Pakistan expects another relaxation probably up to June 2020 in the FATF's upcoming plenary review meeting, as the February deadline is too short a period for Islamabad to comply with the remaining 22 action plans.

The FATF in its previous statement had said: "Should significant and sustainable progress not be made across the full range of its action plan by the next plenary, the FATF will take action, which could include the FATF calling on its members and urging all jurisdictions to advise their FIs (financial institutions) to give special attention to business relations and transactions with Pakistan".

Earlier, the FATF had asked 27 questions pertaining to Pakistan's efforts to stop terrorism financing. But Islamabad managed to satisfy the global watchdog over just five of them.

Pakistan was placed on the Grey List by the FATF in June last year and was given a plan of action to complete it by October 2019, or face the risk of being placed on the blacklist with Iran and North Korea.

The FATF said Pakistan must demonstrate effective implementation of targeted financial sanctions against all UN designated terrorists like Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed, Jaish-e-Mohammad founder Maulana Masood Azhar, and those acting for or on their behalf.

The FATF is an inter-governmental body established in 1989 to combat money laundering, terrorist financing and other related threats to the integrity of the international financial system.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: fatf, hafiz saeed, pakistan, imran khan
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad


Latest From World

The email was time-stamped 11:04 am -- an hour and 31 minutes after Trump's controversial July 25 phone call with Zelensky ended, according to a summary of the conversation released by the White House. (Photo: File)

US moved to 'hold off' military aid to Ukraine 90 minutes after Trump-Zelensky call

Trump's invitation was made after the British prime minister's election win this month, The Sunday Times newspaper reported. (Photo: File)

Donald Trump invites Boris Johnson to White House: report

Under the deal, the United States would agree to reduce some tariffs in exchange for a big jump in Chinese purchases of American farm products. (Photo: File)

Trade deal with China to be signed 'very shortly', says Donald Trump

Maryam Nawaz Sharif. (Photo: AP)

Pakistan govt may lift travel ban for Maryam Nawaz



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
 

8-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns USD 26 million in year

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform's highest earner in 2018, with USD 22 million, according to Forbes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

Pervez Musharraf was born in Delhi on 11 August 1943 to Urdu-speaking parents who migrated to Pakistan after the partition in 1947. (Photo: File)
 

Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the still from 'Nok Jhok' song.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Pakistan govt may lift travel ban for Maryam Nawaz

Maryam Nawaz Sharif. (Photo: AP)

FATF asks Pak to take strict action against banned terror outfits

The FATF has sent in the questionnaire in response to a report Pakistan had submitted to the global watchdog on December 3. (Photo: ANI)

'Drag his body, hang for 3 days if...' Pak courts order on Musharraf

He was indicted on March 31, 2014, and the prosecution had tabled the entire evidence before the special court in September the same year. (Photo: File)

Pak Armed Forces express 'pain and anguish' on Pervez Musharraf's death sentence

The court on November 19 concluded the trial proceedings in the case against Musharraf for abrogating the constitution and declaring a state emergency on November 3, 2007. (Photo: File)

Democracy has won, remarks Bilawal Bhutto on Musharraf verdict

Bilawal Bhutto
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham