Pakistan lists Asif Ali Zardari’s US assets

Islamabad: Pakistan government on Saturday made public the alleged properties of former President Asif Ali Zardari in the US.

Federal minister for maritime affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi claimed to make public the documents of property owned by Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman.

According to the revealed property tax documents, the said property 524 East 72 Street, Apt 37F in New York is owned by Mr Zardari.

Pakistan Tehik-e-Insaf’s (PTI) leader Khurram Sher Zaman earlier filed an application seeking disqualification of the former president and incumbent member of National Assembly from NA-213 Asif Ali Zardari as he did not declare his assets in New York with the Election Commission.

The applicant has stated that hiding assets is violation of Article 62 (1) (f) of the Constitution of Pakistan which reads “A person shall not be qualified to be elected or chosen as a member of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) unless he is sagacious, righteous and non-profligate and honest and Ameen”, and hence he should be disqualified from holding membership of the National Assembly.

A banking court on Friday had extended the interim pre-arrest bail of Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur till January.

The Federal Investig-ative Agency (FIA) is investigating 32 people in relation to money laundering from fictitious accounts, including Zardari and Talpur.

Zardari’s close aide Hussain Lawai was arrested in July in connection with the probe. The former president’s other close aide and Omni Group chairman Anwar Majeed a close aide and Omni Group chairman and his son, Abdul Ghani, were arrested by FIA in August.

Over 20 ‘benami (nameless)’ accounts at some private banks were opened in 2013, 2014 and 2015 from where transactions worth billions of rupees were made, according to sources.

The amount, according to FIA sources, is said to be black money gathered from various kickbacks, commissions and bribes.