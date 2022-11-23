  
World Neighbours 23 Nov 2022 Nepal polls: PM Deub ...
World, Neighbours

Nepal polls: PM Deuba wins from Dadeldhura; Nepali Congress ahead in election tally

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 23, 2022, 10:27 am IST
Updated Nov 23, 2022, 10:27 am IST
Counting of votes for the Nepal Parliamentary and Provincial Assembly elections underway, in Kathmandu, (PTI)
 Counting of votes for the Nepal Parliamentary and Provincial Assembly elections underway, in Kathmandu, (PTI)

Kathmandu: Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba was elected on Wednesday with a huge margin of votes from the Dadeldhura constituency in far west Nepal for the seventh consecutive time, with his Nepali Congress party leading in the election tally by winning 11 seats so far.

Elections to the House of Representatives (HoR) and seven provincial assemblies were held on Sunday. The counting of votes started on Monday.

Deuba secured 25,534 votes against his nearest rival Sagar Dhakal, 31, an independent candidate who received 1,302 votes. Deuba has never lost any parliamentary election in the five decades of his political career.

The 77-year-old Nepali Congress president Deuba is currently holding the post of Prime Minister for the fifth term.

Dhakal is a young engineer, who had a verbal squabble with Deuba during a public debate at a BBC's Sajha Sawal programme five years ago, after which he decided to challenge Deuba saying that now youths should get a chance in politics and senior people like Deuba should retire.

The ruling Nepali Congress has so far bagged 11 seats in the House of Representatives (HoR) while it is leading in 46 other constituencies.

The CPN-UML led by former prime minister K P Oli has so far bagged three seats and is leading in 42 constituencies.

The newly formed Rastriya Swotantra Party has won three seats in the Kathmandu district.

Rastriya Prajatantra Party, CPN-Unified Socialist and Nagarik Unmukti Party have bagged one seat each. So far, 20 seats of HoR have been declared.

Out of 275 Members of Parliament, 165 will be elected through direct voting, while the remaining 110 will be elected through a proportional electoral system. Similarly, out of a total of 550 members of the seven provincial assemblies, 330 will be elected directly and 220 will be elected through the proportional method. 

...
Tags: nepal prime minister sher bahadur deuba, nepal elections, nepal congress, dadeldhura constituency
Location: Nepal, Central, Kathmandu


Horoscope 23 November 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From World

Rescue workers carry the body of a victim in Cianjur on November 22, 2022, following a 5.6-magnitude earthquake that killed at least 162 people, with hundreds injured and others missing. (Photo: AFP)

Indonesia quake death toll rises to 268; 151 still missing

Enjot, 45, who lost his house and few relatives, walks past the rubble of a building collapsed in Monday's earthquake in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia Tuesday. — AP

162 dead as Indonesia quake topples homes, buildings, roads

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim, File)

Every 11 minutes, a woman killed by an intimate partner or family member: UN chief

Workers inspect a store damaged during an earthquake in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. An earthquake shook Indonesia's main island of Java on Monday damaging dozens of buildings and sending residents into the capital's streets for safety. (Photo: AP)

At least 44 dead in Indonesia quake: local official



MOST POPULAR

 

Four movies and 14 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Telugu movie Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam (By arrangement)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
 

21% schools in Telangana lack functional toilets for girls

Telangana fared no better in terms of the availability of functional toilets for both girls and boys, with a figure of 82.8 per cent, implying that 17.2 per cent of schools have no toilets at all, despite the national average of 96.5 per cent. — Representational Image/DC
 

Over 1 billion youngsters at hearing loss risk due to headphones, loud music

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 430 million people worldwide currently have disabling hearing loss, the researchers said. (Pexels.com/representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Sri Lanka president Gotabaya Rajapaksa hits airport standoff in escape attempt

People sit by the swimming pool as they throng President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official residence on the second day after it was stormed in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, July 11, 2022.

Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya leaves for Singapore from Maldives

Rajapaksa, who enjoys immunity from prosecution while he is president, fled the country on Wednesday before resigning to avoid the possibility of arrest (AP file image)

Sri Lanka president set to name new Prime Minister

Ranil Wickremesinghe (Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)

Sri Lankan Parliament meets to announce president's vacancy

Sri Lanka's Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana speaks during a press conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (PTI)

'Everything is destroyed': Pakistan flood survivors plead for aid

A family wades through a flood hit area following heavy monsoon rains in Charsadda district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on August 29, 2022. (Photo: AFP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->