World Neighbours 23 Nov 2021 Pakistan to allow In ...
World, Neighbours

Pakistan to allow India to send wheat to Afghan through its territory: Imran Khan

PTI
Published Nov 23, 2021, 1:20 pm IST
Updated Nov 23, 2021, 1:20 pm IST
Currently, Pakistan only allows Afghanistan to export goods to India but doesn't allow any other two-way trade through the border crossing
Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan. (AP)
 Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan. (AP)

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Monday that his government will allow India to send a humanitarian shipment of 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat to neighbouring Afghanistan through its territory after finalisation of the transit modalities.

Khan, who chaired the first Apex Committee meeting of the newly established Afghanistan Inter-ministerial Coordination Cell (AICC) in Islamabad, also took the opportunity to remind the international community of the collective responsibility to support Afghanistan to avoid a humanitarian crisis.

 

During the meeting, Khan announced Pakistan's decision to allow the 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat India has offered to provide Afghanistan as humanitarian assistance to go through Pakistan as soon as modalities are finalised with the Indian side, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

Currently, Pakistan only allows Afghanistan to export goods to India but doesn't allow any other two-way trade through the border crossing.

Last month, India announced 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat for Afghanistan as humanitarian assistance and requested Pakistan to ship the food grain via the Wagah border.

 

Afghanistan's Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi had also requested Prime Minister Khan to allow India to transport wheat via Pakistan, suggesting that the Taliban government was willing to accept the humanitarian assistance from India.

India has contributed to the humanitarian requirements of the Afghan people. This included providing more than 1 million metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan over the past decade.

Last year too India assisted Afghanistan with 75,000 metric tonnes of wheat, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said at the United Nations High-Level Meeting on the Humanitarian situation in Afghanistan in September.

 

However, there were reports that Pakistan has blocked India's efforts to provide wheat to the Afghan people, amidst the chill in relations between New Delhi and Islamabad over the Kashmir issue.

Khan also ordered immediate shipment of humanitarian assistance worth Rs 5 billion comprising wheat, emergency medical supplies, winter shelters and other supplies to Afghanistan, Radio Pakistan reported.

He instructed all ministries to facilitate Afghans to the maximum and also approved in-principle tariff and sales tax reduction on key Afghan exports to Pakistan.

 

Khan ordered that the facility of free COVID vaccination for all Afghans entering Pakistan from land borders be continued.

National Security Adviser Dr. Moeed Yusuf, who is also the Convener of AICC, made a detailed presentation to brief the civil and military leadership on the current economic situation in Afghanistan and the progress made by AICC in coordinating national efforts for humanitarian assistance and border facilitation for Afghans.

Prime Minister Khan also directed that bus service between Peshawar and Jalalabad in Afghanistan be revived to facilitate travellers on both sides.

 

To further facilitate Afghans, the visa duration will be relaxed such that visas are granted within three weeks at the most, the report said.

Khan also instructed the National Security Adviser to visit Afghanistan to hold delegation-level talks and agree on specific areas where immediate capacity building support shall be provided to Afghans.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Advisor on Finance Shaukat Tarin, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and senior civil and military officers. 

...
Tags: wheat export, imran khan government, export to afghanistan
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad


Latest From World

Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman for the interim Taliban government. (Representational Photo: ANI)

Taliban expand interim cabinet, 27 new members named

In this April 21, 2019, photo, Sri Lankans carry a dead body from the bomb-damaged St. Sebastian's Church in Negombo. (Photo: AP)

Sri Lanka's former police chief indicted in 2019 Easter Sunday terror attack

Police stand near toppled chairs lining W. Main St. in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after an SUV drove into a parade of Christmas marchers, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into US Christmas parade

Licensed practical nurse Yokasta Castro, of Warwick, R.I., draws a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a mass vaccination clinic, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Mass. U.S. regulators have opened up COVID-19 booster shots to all and more adults, Friday, Nov. 19, letting them choose another dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. (AP)

US opens COVID boosters to all adults, urges them for 50+



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif prep up for the Big Day

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif
 

Delta AY.4.2 COVID variant less likely to show any symptoms: UK study

The data show that only 33 per cent of those with the mutation had these classic symptoms, compared to 46 per cent of those with Delta. (PTI Photo)
 

DC Cares | Hyderabad: Reckless parking compounds city’s traffic woes

Cars parked in two lines at Abids on Wednesday. (Photo: DC/R.Pavan)
 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Third Chinese city placed under COVID lockdown

The resurgence prompted officials this week to lock down Lanzhou city -- with a population of over four million -- and Ejin in the Inner Mongolia region. (Representational image: AFP)

China reports 43 new Covid cases on October 21, vs 21 a day earlier

A man and a child wears masks as they visit Tiananmen Gate in Beijing. (Photo: AP)

Pandora Papers: Pak PM Imran Khan says would probe all citizens mentioned in leaks

Prime Minister Khan welcomed the Pandora Papers exposing the ill-gotten wealth of elites. (Photo: AP/File)

China's Communist Party conclave passes 'landmark resolution' cementing Xi's power

Chinese President Xi Jinping. (AFP)

Sri Lanka's former police chief indicted in 2019 Easter Sunday terror attack

In this April 21, 2019, photo, Sri Lankans carry a dead body from the bomb-damaged St. Sebastian's Church in Negombo. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->