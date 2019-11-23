Nawaz Sharif looks totally fine in UK: Imran Khan

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said he was informed that Pakistan Muslim League supremo Nawaz Sharif could die any minute if he does not go abroad, but he looked totally fine with just a glance of the air ambulance.

He said that he looked at the medical report of Nawaz Sharif which stated he has around 15 different diseases like heart problem, kidney, diabetes including platelets issues and other diseases.“I was stunned when I saw him boarding the air ambulance, thinking that maybe the plane did a wonder and recovered his health,” he said, adding maybe it is the air of London or the planes which has done which even the doctors could not do in Pakistan.