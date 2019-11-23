 LIVE !  :  (Photo: ANI | Twitter) Maharashtra govt LIVE: Guv has taken call, we will prove our majority, says BJP
 
Appears Nawaz Sharif's health improved by looking at London-bound plane: Imran Khan

PTI
Published Nov 23, 2019, 8:35 am IST
Updated Nov 23, 2019, 8:35 am IST
Sharif on Tuesday left for London in the air ambulance for medical treatment for multiple diseases.
 Khan said there was a need to investigate the matter. (Photo: File)

Lahore: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday took a sly dig at Nawaz Sharif, saying the ailing former premier, who doctors said could die at any minute if he did not go abroad for treatment, suddenly recovered and looked perfectly fine as he got a glimpse of the London-bound air ambulance.

Sharif on Tuesday left for London in the air ambulance for medical treatment for multiple diseases after the Lahore High Court allowed him to travel abroad for four weeks.

 

Addressing a gathering in Mianwali district in Punjab, Prime Minister Khan said when he saw Sharif boarding the air ambulance he looked at his the medical report which stated the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo was suffering 15 different diseases like heart and kidney problems, high diabetes and low platelet count.

"I was stunned when I saw him boarding the air ambulance. The medical report said he could die any moment and had to be taken abroad for treatment. It said he cannot be cured in Pakistan. But I wonder whether it was by looking at the plane that his health suddenly improved," Khan said.

"May be it was the luxury plane or the air of London that did the trick," he said.

Khan said there was a need to investigate the matter.

"We need to investigate the matter because as I saw him, I again looked at the report which said he had multiple diseases. But when I saw him climbing plane stairs, I said 'Oh God! you are great'," Khan said.

Accompanied by his brother Shehbaz Sharif and personal physician Adnan Khan, Sharif landed at Heathrow Airport on Tuesday night. He was driven to his home where his sons Hasan and Hussain Nawaz, daughter Asma Sharif, party aides and relatives received him.

On Wednesday, he consulted specialists at the Harley Street. Two doctors at the Harley Street Clinic have been engaged to review the situation and will then take a further decision.

 

