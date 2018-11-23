2 cops killed in blast near Chinese consulate in Pakistan's Karachi: report

Geo TV broadcast images of a plume of smoke billowing into the air, apparently from the blast earlier. (Representational Image)

Karachi: Two policemen were killed in an incident of firing near the Chinese Consulate in Karachi's Clifton area on Friday morning, reported Pakistan channel Geo News.

A blast and gunshots were heard. However, the motive of the attack is not clear or how close the gunshots were to the consulate, reported Reuters.

Geo TV broadcast images of a plume of smoke billowing into the air, apparently from the blast earlier. Several other media reported gunfire by the consulate.

Heavy contingents of police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in the area after the exchange of fire. The area, considered a red zone, is heavily guarded.

This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited.