World Neighbours 23 Aug 2019 Ready to open Kartar ...
World, Neighbours

Ready to open Kartarpur Corridor despite tensions with India: Pak Foreign Minister

PTI
Published Aug 23, 2019, 2:01 pm IST
Updated Aug 23, 2019, 2:01 pm IST
Qureshi said: 'Despite our tensions with India, we have decided go ahead with the Kartarpur Corridor.'
Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said so while speaking to a delegation of civil society and parliamentarians of Afghanistan, which is currently visiting Pakistan for the 'Track-II dialogue, Beyond Boundaries'. (Photo: File)
 Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said so while speaking to a delegation of civil society and parliamentarians of Afghanistan, which is currently visiting Pakistan for the 'Track-II dialogue, Beyond Boundaries'. (Photo: File)

Islamabad: Pakistan assured on Friday that it is ready to open the Kartarpur Corridor and welcome the Sikh pilgrims to take part in celebrations in connection with the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said so while speaking to a delegation of civil society and parliamentarians of Afghanistan, which is currently visiting Pakistan for the 'Track-II dialogue, Beyond Boundaries'.

 

Speaking at the event, Qureshi told the delegates that "Despite our tensions with India, we have decided go ahead with the Kartarpur Corridor and we stand ready to welcome the Sikh pilgrims for the 550th anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak."

Pakistan has been escalating tension with India after New Delhi revoked Article 370 of the Constitution which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories on August 5. India has made it clear to Pakistan that its constitutional move in Jammu and Kashmir is an "internal and sovereign matter", and Islamabad should "accept the reality".

The Kartarpur corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district in Punjab and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian Sikh pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Guru Nanak Dev.

Pakistan is building the corridor from the Indian border to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib while the other part from Dera Baba Nanak up to the border will be constructed by India.

Qureshi also assured the Afghan delegation that current tension with India will not affect Afghanistan. "Border (with Afghanistan) will not be closed nor trade will stop," he said.

Qureshi also told the Afghan delegation that he had invited the foreign ministers of Afghanistan and China for a trilateral meeting. The foreign minister will come to Pakistan in the first week of September for the talks, he added.

...
Tags: shah mehmood qureshi, kartarpur corridor, article 370, kashmir issue
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad


Latest From World

Demonstrators stand outside the Yuen Long MTR station during a protest in Hong Kong.(Photo: AP)

Google disables 210 YouTube channels that targeted Hong Kong protests

The 15th of Osama bin Laden's 20 children and a son of his third wife, Hamza, thought to be about 30 years old, was

US Secretary of Defence confirms death of Al Qaeda's Hamza Bin Laden

The actor and 2000 Miss World had tweeted, 'Jai Hind #IndianArmedForces' in the aftermath of Pulwama attacks of February 14 by Pak-based terror group, Jaish-e-Mohammad and the Indian Air Force's counterstrike on the organisation's base in Pakistan. (Photo: File)

'Personal opinion': UNICEF rubbishes Pak complaint over Priyanka Chopra army remark

Interestingly, the 4K video will make it possible to watch the wreck in augmented and virtual reality technology. (Photo: Atlantica Production)

Titanic wreck is being consumed by metal-eating bacteria in deep Ocean



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Malaysian authorities recover drugs worth USD 161 million in biggest bust till date

The drugs confiscated were estimated to be worth about 676 million ringgit (USD 161.41 million), police said. (Representational Image)
 

Titanic wreck is being consumed by metal-eating bacteria in deep Ocean

Interestingly, the 4K video will make it possible to watch the wreck in augmented and virtual reality technology. (Photo: Atlantica Production)
 

With 19 hours in air, Qantas to test world's longest flight from New York to Sydney

Those on board will be subject to medical checks, while their sleep patterns and food consumption will be monitored, as Qantas bids to establish non-stop commercial flights from Australia's east coast to London and New York. (Representational Image)
 

Maruti recalls 40,618 units of WagonR to rectify fuel hose system

Owners of the suspected vehicles will be contacted by MSI dealers for inspection and replacement of the faulty parts, free of cost, MSI said.
 

Fully-loaded Kia Seltos GT-line diesel, petrol automatic prices to be announced soon

Both Tech-Line and GT-Line share the same 1.5-litre diesel engine.
 

Here's when Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh starrer 'Marjaavaan' will release

Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh in the poster of 'Marjaavaan'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Sri Lanka ends state of emergency declared after Easter attacks

Sri Lanka's parliament is currently investigating security lapses that led to the Easter attacks despite intelligence warnings. (Photo: File)

Pak says many offers of mediation on J&K, progress possible only if India accepts

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after New Delhi abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories. (Photo: ANI)

Pak plans to raise Kashmir issue at UN Human Rights Council, says Foreign office

On Tuesday, Qureshi had said that Pakistan would take the Kashmir dispute with India to International Court of Justice. (Photo: PTI)

Italy’s president to hold talks aiming to solve political crisis

Interior Minister Matteo Salvini tried to force a snap election. (Photo: AFP)

India hands over NPR 2.45 billion to Nepal for housing reconstruction

The INR 80.71 cr cheque is a part of the Government of India's commitment of INR 500 cr towards strengthening road infrastructure in the Terai Region of Nepal. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham