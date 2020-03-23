World Neighbours 23 Mar 2020 China limps back to ...
China limps back to normalcy after two-month lockdown as virus weakens

Wuhan residents considered healthy can move around the city and take the bus or metro, officials said
Beijing: People in central China where the coronavirus was first detected are allowed to go back to work and public transport is restarting, as some normality slowly returns after a two-month lockdown.

The easing of restrictions in Wuhan city comes as Chinese health officials reported Monday no new local cases of the deadly virus, but confirmed another 39 infections brought from overseas.

 

Wuhan residents considered healthy can move around the city and take the bus or metro so long as they show ID, officials said.

They can also go back to work if they have a permit from their employer, and leave the city for other parts of the surrounding Hubei province after being tested for the virus and receiving a health certificate.

Since then infections have slowed dramatically and for five straight days there have been no new cases in Hubei.

Another nine people died in Wuhan, the National Health Commission said Monday in its latest update.

The easing of restrictions follows Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to the city earlier this month -- his first since the crisis erupted.

...
