World Neighbours 23 Feb 2020 Sri Lanka to officia ...
World, Neighbours

Sri Lanka to officially announce Colombo's withdrawal from UN resolution

PTI
Published Feb 23, 2020, 1:35 pm IST
Updated Feb 23, 2020, 1:35 pm IST
Sri Lanka co-sponsored the resolution along with 11 other countries to investigate th alleged human rights violations during the civil war
File Photo
 File Photo

Colombo: Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena will officially announce Colombo's withdrawal from co-sponsoring a 2015 UN Human Rights Council resolution on accountability for war crimes during his address at the council's session on Wednesday, according to his office.

Sri Lanka co-sponsored the resolution along with 11 other countries, including the US and Britain, calling for an investigation into alleged human rights violations during the island nation's civil war, which ended in 2009.

 

Gunawardena will make the announcement on Wednesday during his address at the 43rd Session of the Human Rights Council (HRC) in Geneva.

Ahead of the Session, Foreign Secretary Ravinatha Aryasinha briefed the President of the UNHRC Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger in Geneva on Lanka's decision to withdraw from the resolution, the foreign ministry said Saturday.

Gunawardena will also respond to the oral update on Sri Lanka by the UN Human Rights High Commissioner and is scheduled to meet the High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet in Geneva.

Sri Lanka decided to withdraw from co-sponsoring the resolution after the US imposed travel restrictions on Army chief Lt Gen Shavendra Silva and his immediate family members over alleged gross violations of human rights during the final phase of the island nation's Civil War in 2009.

The resolution 30/1 on promotion on reconciliation in Sri Lanka was co-sponsored in 2015 by the Lankan government headed by then President Maithripala Sirisena.

Sri Lanka's ruling and opposition parties have strongly opposed the US move to impose the travel ban on Lt Gen Silva, saying America's decision was based on independently unverified information.

Foreign Minister Gunawardena earlier said that Lt Gen Silva was only conducting a war against a designated terrorist group which was the LTTE.

Lt Gen Silva was appointed as the Sri Lankan Army Commander last year and previously headed the Army's 58th Division in the final battle against the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) rebels of the civil war in 2009.

The UN rights body resolution had blamed Silva's brigade of committing rights abuses during the final phase of the battle which ended in May 2009. Both government troops and the LTTE were accused of rights violations. The Sri Lanka Army has denied the alleged rights abuses.

The resolution 30/1 called for an independent investigation with foreign judges and prosecutors to probe war crimes allegation.

According to a United Nations report, some 45,000 Tamil civilians were killed in the last months of the war alone.

...
Tags: sri lanka, un resolution, sri lanka war crimes


Latest From World

Paramedics treat an injured Palestinian at a hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on February 23, 2020, after being wounded while reportedly trying to rescue bodies of people killed during a confrontation along the border with Israel. AFP Photo

Israeli forces gun down Palestinian near Gaza fence, Army says

A man carries a wounded boy to an ambulance after an earthquake hit villages in Baskale town in Van province, Turkey, at the border with Iran. AP Photo

Earthquarke strikes northwestern Iran, kills 8 in neighbouring Turkey

People in traditional Korean hanbok dresses wear face masks as they visit Gyeongbokgung palace in Seoul on Sunday. AFP Photo

With COVID-19 cases on the rise, South Korea raises alert level to the 'highest'

In the photo taken of Jan 31, medical workers prepare to check passengers arriving from Beijing at the Yaroslavsky railway station in Moscow in Russia. AP Photo

US claims Russia-linked disinformation campaign fuelling alarm



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Deaths due to COVID-19 on the rise outside China

Medical workers wearing protective gear carry a patient infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus at a hospital in Chuncheon, South Korea. AFP Photo

For successful dialogue with India, Pak must crack down on terrorists: White House

Ap File Photo

Women taking frontline combat roles around the world

Representational image (PTI image)

Hospital director at the COVID-19 epicentre dies

Medical staff members work at an exhibition centre converted into a hospital in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province. AFP Photo

Bring back our children, plead parents of Pakistani students stranded in China

Family members of Pakistani students studying in Wuhan, China, display students pictures on their mobile phones during a demonstration for the evacuation of their relatives after the Chinese city was badly hit by the coronavirus, in Lahore, Pakistan. AP photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham